MTV Reportedly Replacing ‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Member Jenelle Evans With Mackenzie McKee

MTV is reportedly planning to make a change for the next season of Teen Mom 2 by firing Jenelle Evans. Mackenzie McKee, who starred in Teen Mom 3, is the top candidate to replace her.

Evans’ future on the show has been in jeopardy since Tuesday, when her husband, David Eason, was fired due to a homophobic Twitter rant. The day after MTV cut ties with Eason, Radar Online reported MTV was considering firing Evans as well.

On Friday, an insider told Radar Online that McKee is already filming a “short special,” as MTV has wanted to “continue with her story for a while. They want to bring her back.”

“This is a test for her, but she may be the one who replaces Jenelle if the network fires her,” another source told the site.

If McKee makes the jump to Teen Mom 2, she would be the second Teen Mom 3 star to do so after Briana DeJesus joined in Teen Mom 2‘s eighth season. Teen Mom 3 lasted only 13 episodes in 2013 after low ratings.

McKee has reportedly been on MTV’s radar for awhile. Radar Online reported earlier this month that MTV also considered her to replace Farrah Abraham on Teen Mom OG.

The controversy surrounding Evans and Eason started in the wake of the Parkland, Florida school shooting. Just hours after the shooting on Feb. 14, Evans posted a picture of herself using a rifle. While she later admitted it was “bad timing,” her husband lashed out at critics with a homophobic and transphobic Twitter rant.

“And just what makes you think you have the right to tell me how to be a parent?” Eason wrote to a critic. “Because you think you know me? [Laugh my a— off] why don’t you go tell the homo and transgender parents to start teaching their kids better morals? Oh I forgot that’s supposed to be normal.”

That inspired a petition calling for a boycott, but Evans later came to her husband’s defense.

“David didn’t understand how offensive people would get or how Twitter even works,” she told TMZ. “Now that he realizes his voice is very strong within media/tabloids he has deactivated his account. He agrees he will keep his comments to himself from now on.”

She continued, “David doesn’t hate people from the LGBT community. My old manager was gay and used to be one of me and David’s close friends. We attended Farrah [Abraham’s] birthday in Miami with a lot of LGBT people there and he didn’t act in any type of way. We went had a good time and left. We are sorry for the comments that were made.”

But on Tuesday, MTV announced it was firing Eason and he would not appear in future Teen Mom 2 episodes.

“David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV,” the network said in a statement. “With six weeks left of production on Teen Mom 2, effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him.”

Evans and Eason responded by deleting their social media pages.