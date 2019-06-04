‘Teen Mom 2’ Jenelle Evans Replacement Jade Cline Reveals Her Parents Were ‘Incarcerated’ for Binging on Drugs

Jenelle Evans’ Teen Mom 2 replacement Jade Cline is opening up about her parents’ struggle with drug addiction and recent incarceration.

Cline, who originally appeared on MTV’s Teen Mom spinoff Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, appeared on the Teen Mom 2 reunion Monday night alongside her soon-to-be co-stars Kailyn Lowry, Brianna DeJesus, Chelsea Houska, and Leah Messer.

Along with making the official announcement that she would be stepping in to fill Evans’ shoes following her firing from the reality series, Cline discussed a little of what fans can expect to see from her storyline in the upcoming season.

“In my new season, both of my parents were just incarcerated,” Cline revealed. “They’ve been strung out for so long, they’re like binge addicts, where they’ll binge [on drugs] and then they’ll be okay. And then it’s like a fairytale for like a month and it’s like I have my mom back, my mommy is back.”

The story, of course, hit home for Teen Mom OG stars Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra, who supported Cline and stated that “that’s how it was [for us].”

“It hurts because I’ve grown up and I haven’t had my mom there,” Cline continued. “My heart was hurting because my real dad committed suicide when I was 6 months old.”

“I feel like my real dad never loved me enough to stay and now I feel like, even when I have a second chance at a father, I feel like he never loved me enough to stay clean,” she said. “They’re filming me, and I broke down in the car like, ‘I just want my mom back.”

Tyler, whose father Butch notably struggled with substance abuse, an issue that strained their relationship, offered Cline advise.

“One thing that me and Cate have learned is that boundaries are the most important thing, especially with parents who are addicts,” he said. “They don’t know [boundaries] so we have to force them.”

Cline admitted that Tyler was right, and that if it weren’t for her parents’ addiction and the toll it has taken on her, she likely wouldn’t be the person that she is today.

“If I hadn’t gone through all of this s— growing up, all of this pain and misery as a child it wouldn’t have made me who I am,” she said. “I wouldn’t be the strong person that I am.”

Cline, who shares daughter Kloie with her ex-boyfriend Sean Austin, will step in to fill Evans’ place after MTV announced in May that it had cut all ties with the former Teen Mom 2 star following her husband’s shooting death of their family dog.

A new season of Teen Mom OG premieres Monday, June 10 at 9 p.m. on MTV.