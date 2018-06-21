Jenelle Evans Defies Police During Welfare Check, Spotted With Numerous Pill Bottles

Jenelle Evans may be on thin ice with the law after refusing to allow police into her home during a preview of next week’s episode of Teen Mom 2.

When a sheriff’s deputy knocks at the reality star’s door to conduct a welfare check on the two kids who live with her — Kaiser, 3, and 1-year-old Ensley — Evans is having none of it. (Evans has another child, 8-year-old Jace, over whom her mother Barbara has custody.)

Videos by PopCulture.com

“There is nothing I did,” she says in the clip, refusing to answer. “I’m so sick of this bulls—. I’ve been here at my house, not worrying about no one. I haven’t hit no one. I haven’t threatened no one.”

Husband David Eason ends up answering the door, to which the officer tells him, “Someone called wanting a security check on some children.”

It’s upon hearing this that Evans shouts back, “Go call CPS!” and Eason slams the door in his face.

Assuming that it was Evans’ ex and Kaiser’s father Nathan Griffith calling for the check, Eason goes off.

“I’m going to beat his motherf—ing a— is what’s going to happen,” he threatens. “Let me get ahold of Nathan. I’m going to bust his motherf—ing head open.”

During the clip, keen-eyed fans were quick to spot more than a dozen pill bottles on the couple’s counter. It’s unclear what the medicine is for, but Evans has been open about her bipolar disorder diagnosis in the past, and revealed that Eason also battled cancer in 2013.

Regardless of the medicine’s purpose, many fans criticized the couple for keeping it within easy reach of their kids, or expressed shock at the sheer quantity of pills.

Damn 😔 you know I’m always trynna root for jenelle I hope everything is okay like seriously. All those prescribed pills can be so dangerous — Gia. 🥀 (@justlikegia) June 20, 2018

awesome all within the children’s reach 🤦🏼‍♀️ — I Love Lamp (@_heyyitsdee) June 19, 2018

Woah… maybe they are old bottles and they just haven’t thrown them out yet…. still a bunch tho. 😳 — Jessica Eubanks (@OneWay31190) June 19, 2018

Oh my God. Maybe there’s a hospice patient in another room, they’re not showing. IDK any other reason.

Can the kids reach that?? Scary! — Kathy Anderson (@YKathyabishop) June 21, 2018

And who keeps medicine down where your kids can access them?🤢🤢 — Cathy (@mrspnode) June 21, 2018

Jesus Christ right where the kids can get to them. Why does she need all of that anyway. She is fine. Nothing’s wrong with the hypochondriac. — chris carroll (@chriscarroll777) June 19, 2018

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV