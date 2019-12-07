‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Not Returning for Reunion Has Fans Asking Questions

Fans are raising questions after it was reported that Jenelle Evans is set to return to MTV on the upcoming Teen Mom 2 reunion show. Evans had been fired from the popular series back in April following the drama surrounding her husband David Eason’s killing of the family dog, MTV stating at the time, “[MTV] have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.” Recent reports, however, suggested that Evans appeared poised to return to the small screen.

According to a synopsis for the upcoming Teen Mom 2 reunion show, as written in the TV Guide listing, “Jenelle returns to discuss her final season.” The episode, the second part of the reunion, is set to air on Tuesday, Dec. 10, and will also see “Kail [Lowry] and Vee [Torres] look back at their tumultuous past; Briana [DeJesus] calls out Devoin [Austin]; and Chelsea [Houska] opens up about her postpartum issues.”

The listing, however, appears to be incorrect, and an official description of the listing, provided to PopCulture.com by the Teen Mom team, reads, “On Part 2 of the Teen Mom 2 Reunion, Kail and Leah reveal what happened behind the scenes in Hawaii and Briana has an emotional heart to heart with John. Later, Jade triggers her mom when she is confronted about her arrest and Chelsea discusses her battles with anxiety and panic attacks.”

Still, initial reports of Evans’ possible return were met with an abundance of questions from confused fans.

“According to the TV Guide website, the description claims that Jenelle is appearing on part two of the Teen Mom 2 reunion on Tuesday, December 10th,” one person tweeted. “[Teen Mom 2] [MTV] is this true?”

“Am I late to the [hatter] I told yall so party?” one person questioned.

“Is this true?” another asked.

Rumors that Evans would be making her grand return have been circulating ever since she announced her split from Eason on Oct. 31, with many hoping that the distance she was creating between herself and her ex would be enough for MTV to bring her back.

“I wish you were back on teen mom miss watching you,” one person wrote on one of Evans’ post-break up posts, according to the Inquisitr.

“I’m not gonna lie to you I miss [Jenelle Evans] on TeenMom like she was one of my favorites and it sucks not seeing her,” another commented.

“Well done you for taking that first step and reaching for your freedom. Onwards and upwards and get that teen mom back I miss watching you guys,” added a third.

At this time, however, Evans does not seem posted to make a return to MTV in any capacity.