MTV Reportedly Denies Jenelle Evans’ ‘Teen Mom’ Demands After Husband’s Firing

Even as Jenelle Evans‘ future with Teen Mom 2 hung in the balance after her husband David Eason was fired from the show, the reality TV personality reportedly made outrageous demands from the network.

The Teen Mom 2 personality’s husband was axed from the show after going on a homophobic and transphobic rant on Twitter last month, which put Evans’ ability to film with the show in flux.

Evans also found herself in trouble with Teen Mom 2 fans after she posed for a photo with a semiautomatic rifle the same day as the Parkland, Florida school shooting, which resulted in the deaths of 17 people.

Fans even made a petition demanding the network fire the 26-year-old for her behavior.

“Following the terrible tragedy in Florida where 17 people lost their lives, David [and] Jenelle Eason and Briana DeJesus, stars of the MTV show Teen Mom 2, displayed gross insensitivity by posting disturbing pictures and videos on social media,” petition author Ginger V wrote. “David posted photos of his wife, Jenelle Eason, holding and aiming a rifle, the same weapon that the gunman used in the Florida massacre.”

Evans briefly referenced the controversy the day after, tweeting the phrase “bad timing.”

But even as the network decided what to do with Evans, a source told Radar Tuesday that she made several unanswered demands.

“Jenelle hired an entertainment lawyer to negotiate with MTV,” the source said, “but the network wasn’t giving in to any of her demands.”

After Eason was cut from the show, the source said Evans told the network she wouldn’t let them film on “the land” unless they paid her a hefty fee.

“MTV shot that down,” the insider continued. “No one wanted to film on Jenelle’s property because they were all disgusted by David. And all of the guns are unacceptable too, people are afraid of what David could do.”

But the network allegedly wouldn’t give an inch.

“MTV was not going to pay Jenelle extra to film,” the source said.

She was also trying to convince the network to hire her husband once again, but they refused that demand too, the source dished.

And while nothing about Evans’ future on the show has been announced, it could possibly still be in jeopardy, the source said.

“MTV still hasn’t given Jenelle a date for when or even if filming would start with her again,” the insider said.

“She could still be fired from the show.”

Photo credit: MTV