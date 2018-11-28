‘Teen Mom 2′: Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Reveals Hunting Photo With Stepson Jace

David Eason is back in the realm of controversy amid the fired Teen Mom 2 star’s contentious ongoing trip to “plant” the Confederate battle flag in all 50 states.

Jenelle Evans’ husband stirred up internet commenters on Instagram over the weekend by posting a photo of 9-year-old stepson Jace and a rifle in a post he made about squirrel hunting.

“Me and Jace had a blast killing squirrels yesterday! He has a great shot!” Eason captioned the photos, which included the family photo and a picture of the marinating meat. “I taught him how to skin and clean them, and yes we do eat these critters. They are actually very delicious, got em on marinate right now! #squirrel #squirrelhunting #22 #wayoflife.”

Many in the comment section were upset at the little boy being taught to hunt at all, with one commenting, “As if the boy ever had a chance in this world, go make him a psychopath, jeez,” and another saying, “Just sick. You call this bonding? What is wrong with humanity? Shooting some defenseless innocent beings…”

Others took issue with his choice of weapon. “[Laughing out loud], so u need a f—ing scoped AR-15 to ‘hunt’ squirrels?” one follower commented. “[Laughing my a— off], my 6 yr old niece kills squirrels with a $10 slingshot.”

Others praised Eason for trying to bond with his new stepson in an outdoor activity.

“Thank you for showing Jace there’s more to life than electronics,” one follower commented. “These days, kids need this type of attention, hunting is s great bonding experience.”

“That’s awesome!” another wrote. “What a great dad you are to teach your kids great survival skills!”

This isn’t the first time Eason drew controversy for his social media usage. After being fired from MTV for a homophobic rant on Twitter in February, the former reality personality drew criticism for posting photos featuring rifles just hours after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead.

Despite a petition aiming to get Evans fired from Teen Mom 2 for the ill-timed photos, the couple remain in the public eye, especially with Eason’s self-proclaimed mission to “plant” the Confederate flag in each state, despite outcry over the flag being a symbol of slavery and racism.

Eason has denied being racist, telling followers on Instagram recently, “It’s just where I’m from, my heritage. Kind (sic) like when people fly a flag that represents their state because it’s where they are from.”

