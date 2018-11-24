‘Teen Mom 2′: Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Bashes Ex Over Custody Dispute

Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason is not pleased with his current custody arrangement, as he explained on Instagram this weekend.

Eason took to social media to vent his outrage over his ex-wife and their custody arrangement. He included a photo of himself with his young son, but they were at a day care facility and not at home. Eason explained why in the caption, in a blunt indictment of his ex.

“Had to go to the day care just to see my son for his birthday,” he fumed. “It’s a shame his mother is keeping him from me again for no reason. I’m used to the lies and false accusations at this point. It’s just sickening that my son has to go through this and deal with her bulls—.”

Eason included more photos of his son unboxing birthday presents, surrounded by other families in a group setting. He got a bit of sympathy in the comments section, though he took plenty of criticism as well.

“What cutie!!! Happy birthday little guy. It’s a shame when parents use children as leverage, it’s disgusting and I hope the best for you all,” one fan wrote.

“David just go with the flow!” advised another. “Continue to show up and do right by him.”

Still, there were many fans speculating that Eason’s ex had probable cause for keeping her son away from the former Teen Mom 2 star.

“Maybe it’s your racist, hateful and offensive posts and comments?” one person suggested.

“There are boundaries, wrote another. “So if [Eason] is half of what we have seen, then yeah, I would keep him away from unsupervised visits also.”

Eason was fired by MTV back in February when he posted some offensive remarks about the LGBTQ community on Twitter. He has made plenty of other inflammatory remarks since then, and has recently taken to defending the Confederate Flag whenever possible.

As if that were not enough, last month Eason faced accusations of domestic violence after Evans made a 911 call from their house. At the time, Eason reportedly “got violent” after having a few drinks, to the point that Evans needed to be taken to the hospital.

“My husband, he assaulted me. He pinned me down on the ground in the yard,” Evans said in the 911 call published by TMZ. “I think I heard my f– collarbone crack. I can’t move my arm.”

Both Eason and Evans have since denied that things got violent between them, but it has not helped Eason’s public image, especially among fans. Many are glad that Eason is banned from the TV show, even after Evans spent most of Saturday defending him on Twitter.