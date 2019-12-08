‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans Hits Back at Claim She Was Recently ‘Scammed’

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans was not happy with a report that she was recently “scammed,” which explains why she no longer shares clickbait articles like other members of the franchise. Evans did not clearly deny the report, but lashed out at The Ashley’s Reality Roundup for writing so much about her, but not contacting her. Evans’ tweet came after she expressed her anger about constant rumors she is already dating someone after announcing her split from husband David Eason.

Back on Oct. 30, Evans told a fan she no longer shares clickbait articles on social media.

“I don’t get how the TM girls boast about being friends IRL and supporting each other but they post clickbait about each other,” a fan wrote, tagging Evans.

“Yeah I don’t do that anymore for that exact reason. Makes everyone mad and all of you think I’m writing these things… but I never did,” Evans replied.

Later, two fans argued over the logistics of the clickbait contracts, with one quoting a report from The Ashley about how it is a separate deal from the Teen Mom stars’ MTV contracts. The Ashley replied to the thread, claiming Evans only dropped out of it because she got scammed “big time.”

“I can 100 percent GUARANTEE the clickbait contracts are TOTALLY separate from the show contracts. Jenelle stopped the clickbait bc she got scammed big time,” the outlet wrote. “Otherwise she would still be doing it. The money’s so good.”

“I love how you freely speak about me so much but don’t ask me anything,” Evans replied.

The Ashley stood by her report, later telling a fan, “I know what happened with the clickbait. The whole story. I just didn’t write about it.”

Since Evans announced she filed for divorce from Eason on Oct. 31, the former MTV star has faced even more scrutiny than she did before. She expressed her frustration in a Dec. 5 tweet, telling one fan, “I’m sick and tired of a million people asking me if I’m dating an ex or friends that I hangout with. No one needs to worry about what I’m doing even if it’s about my kids.”

Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2 after she and Eason temporarily lost custody of their children in May because Eason shot and killed their family dog in late April. The couple are parents to daughter Ensley, 2. Evans also has two sons from previous relationships, Jace, 10, and Kaiser, 5.

There has been speculation that Evans will be back for the next Teen Mom 2 season. However, her future is in doubt after it was confirmed she would not attend the upcoming Teen Mom 2 reunion show.

Photo credit: Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images