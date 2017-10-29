‘Teen Mom 2′ Fans Are Finding Jenelle Evans’ Halloween Costume Very Disturbing

What Teen Mom 2 cast member Jenelle Evans undoubtedly thought was a cute couple’s Halloween costume is actually making fans super uncomfortable.

“Ok, you’ve got me.” ❤️ #Tickled A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Oct 28, 2017 at 5:24pm PDT

Evans and her new husband David Eason dressed as a hunter and deer, with Eason clad in all camouflage and Evans in a brown skater dress, boots and speckled tights.

Videos by PopCulture.com

” ‘Ok, you’ve got me’ [Tickled],” the 25-year-old captioned a photo of Eason carrying her in her costume.

Although the picture looks innocent enough, some fans found the “predator and prey” concept of the costume very dark, especially amid speculation that their marriage is abusive.

Up Next: Jenelle Evans Shares Stunning New Wedding Photo Amid Abuse Concerns

“Hunter and his prey. So very appropriate,” one commented.

“Oh my,” another said. “The hunter and prey. Too real.”

Fans have recently expressed concerned that Eason is abusive due to the tempestuous relationship with Evans fans see on the MTV reality show.

They’ve even started a hashtag, “Save Kaiser,” referencing Evans’ 3-year-old son, after a recent episode showed Eason grabbing his arm after the child was crying for food during an engagement photo shoot.

After getting backlash from the episode, Evans threatened to quit the show due to its “deceptive” editing.

“Yes, me and David have our ups and downs but yesterday’s episode was uncalled for,” she posted on Oct. 10 in the caption couple’s photo. “Because David didn’t feel like explaining another argument or drama on camera they make it look as if David is hiding some weird a– sh-t from the public as if he was hurting me in some way?! 🤔 I have decided after this season I’m probably calling it quits for filming this show.”

Evans has also called photos of her circulating on the Internet with a hand mark on her arm photoshopped.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.