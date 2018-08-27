‘Teen Mom 2′ Star Jenelle Evans’ Ex-Husband Arrested for Assaulting Woman

Jenelle Evans now has another ex behind bars. The Teen Mom 2 star’s ex-husband Courtland Rogers was arrested Sunday for allegedly assaulting a woman.

As first reported by TMZ and confirmed by Brunswick County Detention Center records, Rogers, 32, was arrested in Leland, North Carolina and transported to the county jail for a misdemeanor count of assault on a woman.

Details of the alleged assault were not immediately available. Bail has been set for Rogers at $100,000.

This isn’t the first time Rogers has been in trouble with the law this year. In April, he was arrested on drug related charges — delivering substances and possession with intent to sell and distribute — and was bonded out on $15,000.

Evans’ other ex, Kieffer Delp, has also been running afoot of the law as of late, being sentenced last week for his meth lab-related conviction.

Delp, 28, has been behind bars in Allegheny County Jail in Pennsylvania since January after being arrested when police found a methamphetamine lab in his apartment. After accepting a deal with the prosecutor’s office, he agreed to serve 18 to 36 months in a state correctional institution in exchange for a guilty plea, with time served applied to the sentence.

When released, he will be subject to the terms of probation for three years.

Police Chief Richard Deliman of the McKees Rocks Police Department told Radar in January of the arrest, “We received complaints there was a meth lab operated out of an apartment. We obtained a search warrant and when we went to serve the warrant, Kieffer was there. There was a strong chemical smell. We saw the materials used in making meth.”

Evans has also had her fair share of experience with the penal system, having been arrested 15 times over the years for charges ranging from drug possession to cyberstalking.

She and husband David Eason were recently cleared in a criminal child abuse case brought against them by her ex and baby daddy Nathan Griffith, who accused Eason of beating 3-year-old son Kaiser and causing bruises.

But after Evans was filmed by MTV cameras pulling a gun on another driver in a road rage incident while her 8-year-old son Jace was in the front seat of her car, Griffith is pushing forward with his case to gain full custody of his son, saying in legal documents that the heated interaction proves that she is unfit to raise their child.

Evans has denied claims of being an unfit mother, and slammed Griffith for being an absent dad in a recent Twitter rant.

“If you’re so ‘concerned’ about your son why haven’t you called him to see how he’s been lately? Oh yeah, you don’t care. [facepalm emoji] Silly me, I forgot,” she wrote on social media. “Oh wait, you’ve never called him. [tears of joy emoji] That would be giving you credit you don’t deserve.”

Photo credit: Brunswick County Detention Center