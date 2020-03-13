‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans Says She Doesn’t Owe an ‘Explanation’ After David Eason Reunion Judgement

Jenelle Evans seemingly confirmed her reunion with estranged husband David Eason as she attested she doesn’t “owe anyone an explanation” for her decisions. The Teen Mom 2 alum sent a pointed message to her followers after one fan slammed her for getting back with Eason after previously claiming he abused her in a November protective order.

“So [Jenelle] & David are back together,” the person wrote on Twitter, adding a face palm emoji. “And she wonders why people don’t believe her.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Evans was quick to clap back, saying she was living life “regardless of what anyone says” and was not “obligated to owe anyone an explanation.”

The thing is… I’m living my life regardless of what anyone says or no matter wtf I’m doing. I’m not obligated to owe anyone an explanation. My life isn’t shared on tv anymore, sorry. I’m not trying to impress any damn person. 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/ANuZjxS1Bw — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) March 12, 2020

Evans has been back with Eason in their North Carolina home since February after moving to Nashville in October, but she insisted to Us Weekly at the time that she and Eason had not reunited romantically.

“David and I are not together as of now. We are co-parenting and deciding what to do about our futures because we own a house together. We cannot sell the house until we get repairs from the housing company who built it,” Evans told the outlet.

“I still have my apartment in Tennessee and have been primarily residing there. We may be looking into co-parenting counseling in the future,” she said. “A lot of people are making assumptions about stuff they don’t know. Like I always say, unless you hear it from my mouth, don’t believe it.”

As for her next move professionally, Evans told PopCulture.com exclusively last month she is still technically in contract with MTV until April.

“I’ve kind of been in limbo for a year since last April, and I’ve been wanting to venture out and do my own things, and people are like, ‘Why aren’t you?’” she told PopCulture.com. “I’m stuck to this contract, and once I’m out of it, I can go and talk to other companies and stuff.”

“I think I’m just gonna wait until April, my plan is to wait until April and then venture out and talk to other production companies and stuff,” she added. “But right now, I don’t know where MTV’s head is at. I mean, things can change in a minute, I have no idea.”

Photo credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images for Indonesian Diversity