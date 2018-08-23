Jenelle Evans ‘Didn’t Think’ About How Road Rage Confrontation Could ‘Traumatize’ Son

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is finally addressing her terrifying road rage incident.

The MTV personality discussed the shocking confrontation that aired just a few weeks ago, during which she pulled a gun on a stranger with her 8-year-old son in the front seat, in a sneak peek of her portion of the Teen Mom 2 season reunion, scheduled to air Monday at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While talking with host Dr. Drew Pinsky about the incident, which stemmed from allegations she was cut off and tailgated on the highway by the other driver, the MTV personality said she is still suffering from trauma surrounding the incident.

“Ever since then I’ve been having PTSD, I’ve been having nightmares,” she said. “When the incident happened, I didn’t even leave my house for the first, like, two weeks.”

Pinsky had questions for Evans, however, including if she even thought she was “going to traumatize Jace more by following” the other driver off the road and to his house, where she then pulled the gun on him.

“I didn’t think about it at the time. All I thought about was that he almost hurt my son. He almost knocked my son out,” she claimed. “And that’s what pissed me off.”

Neither driver was charged by police in the incident, but Evans was captured on film being pulled over by police and tearfully telling a tamer version of her following the other driver to his home and pulling a firearm. Meanwhile, her son Jace called grandmother Barbara, with whom he lives, to tell her what happened.

“He slammed into us,” Jace said. “And then mommy just points a gun at the guy and then he said ‘you better not f—ing shoot.’”

Later, when confronted with this information by Barbara, Jenelle told her mother that her son was lying, admonishing the little boy for describing when down.

The scene was difficult to watch and bolstered ex Nathan Griffith’s custody case when it comes to her other son, 3-year-old Kaiser, based on the new motion he filed the day after the footage aired.

In the motion, obtained by PEOPLE at the time, Griffith alleges that Evans’ husband David Eason is a “violent person who is a danger to the minor child,” echoing concerns of abuse made by Teen Mom 2 fans throughout his time on the show.

He also made allegations of drug use, saying the two “have drug dependency and substance abuse issues. Griffith then claims “the minor child in question, as well as another of the plaintiff’s children, did test positive for THC at birth,” with the other minor in question being Evans’ child with Eason, Ensley. Evans has denied this in the past, stating that she, not Ensley tested positive for THC.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo Credit: MTV