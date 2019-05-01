‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans ‘Devastated’ as She Sparks David Eason Split Rumors Once Again

Is Teen Mom 2 couple Jenelle Evans and David Eason on the rocks again?

After Monday’s episode of the MTV reality show featured Evans admitting Eason being banned from filming due to a 2018 homophobic rant had put a “strain” on their relationship, she took to social media indicating that the viewing might not have gone over so well in their house.

First updating her relationship status to “separated,” Evans admitted to “feeling devastated” in a status update, sharing a telling meme in her timeline as well.

“And don’t f—ing tell people that they’re not trying, because how the f— would you know if they’re trying or not,” the meme reads. “Just because it doesn’t live up to your standard doesn’t mean they’re not trying.”

She also shared a video of Ariana Grande’s quintessential breakup song “thank u, next” playing on her radio, captioning it, “Speak to me Ari.”

In Monday’s Teen Mom 2, Evans planned a trip to Kentucky with 9-year-old son Jace, whom she shares with ex Andrew Lewis, but decided to cancel the bonding expedition when Eason insisted on tagging along.

“I was really excited about my trip to Kentucky with Jace, but I decided to talk to David about it, and he wants to come, too, because he has family there,” she told the camera. “But MTV won’t film if he’s around. I’m in a really uncomfortable position, and it’s putting a strain on my marriage.”

Changing her status to “separated” and writing “Single AF” in her status at the time, social media speculated their contentious relationship was over, with ex Nathan Griffith saying of the drama in the episode, “She needs to grow up. I think the drama’s getting worse because of who she’s with. She doesn’t understand he’s doing nothing to promote her image.”

He continued, “I think she’s going to have to hit rock bottom before she gets herself help.”

As for Eason, while the controversial figure has not commented publicly on his social media, he has removed all relationship status information from his own profile.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: GC Images / Alo Ceballos