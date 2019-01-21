Jenelle Evans Defends Mom Barbara After Comment About Killing ‘Teen Mom 2’ Costar Kailyn Lowry

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is defending her mother Barbara, after she made a comment about killing her daughter’s costar Kailyn Lowry.

Barbara made the comment during an Instagram Live video, but now she and Evans are saying that it was just a joke and that Barbara bares is no ill-will toward Lowry.

“My producer just called us about this,” Evans said in a separate Instagram Live video, as reported by In Touch. “My mom is just chillin’ like, guys — chill out. Seriously. You guys have nothing to be spazzing about at all. we’re not gonna hurt anyone, we’re not gonna harm anyone. I promise you.”

“So earlier I was talking to Brittany [DeJesus], Briana’s sister,” Barbara added. “And I said that I wanted to kill Kail and everybody took it out of perspective. That’s not really what I meant, I was doing a joke.”

“Dude it was a stupid f—ing joke. Just chill the f— out. Kail’s probably watching this s— right now,” Evans interjected. “My mom has not been on Instagram or Facebook or anything for a long time. The old generation, you gotta give them the benefit of the doubt. They don’t know what they’re talking about, they don’t know that this s–t will be taken seriously if they say it.”

“It was only a joke. I was being sarcastic and everybody freaks out like I wanna go and kill the girl. Come on, I’ve known the girl for 10 years, that’s like crazy s–t. You can’t say anything in the public without people freaking out like I’m gonna go out and kill the girl with a gun,” Barbara also said. “Everything’s cool. I’ve always gotten along with Kail. She has differences between her and Jenelle that doesn’t pertain to me. It was only a joke.”

Lowry apparently caught wind of what Barbara said about her and, per a couple of tweets she sent out, she does not seem to be in on the alleged joke.

I heard barb wants to kill me. //t.co/hl0pY35mE1 — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) January 20, 2019

In one tweet she acknowledged that she “heard barb wants to kill me,” after a fan told her that Evans was “literally high, slurring her words in IG Live talking about you.”

“Are drunk words sober thoughts?” Lowry added in another tweet, implying that she does not believe that Barbara was just joking when she made a comment about wanting to kill the reality TV star.

Are drunk words sober thoughts? 🐸☕️ — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) January 20, 2019

Speaking to In Touch, Lowry elaborated on her feelings about the situation, saying, “I want no association with any person or network that works with that family. I have 3 kids to live for, just like Barbara herself. I’m disgusted it came from her.”

“I guess the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree,” she added, then going on to say that she “won’t be filming until further notice, that’s for sure.”

MTV does not appear to have publicly commented on the situation.