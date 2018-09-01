‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans Defends Herself After Pulling Stepdaughter From School

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans has been forced to defend her decision to homeschool her stepdaughter, Maryssa, lashing out at her critics on Twitter.

Earlier this week, Radar Online reported that Evans filed a notice of intent with the Non-Public Education Department of North Carolina on March 4, 2018 with plans to homeschool one student. The school listed is named West Croft Leadership Academy and its sole student is 11-year-old Maryssa.

In a follow-up report, Radar Online claimed Evans and her husband, David Eason, chose to have Maryssa homeschooled after they learned of a male staff member who cross-dresses at the school.

“Someone at her school was apparently dressing, or dresses like a girl. David said something to the school staff and they said they couldn’t do anything about it,” an insider told Radar.

Evans and Eason tried to enroll Maryssa in a local private school, but the administrators told them they did not live in the school zone. “She would have to go to the public school for their address, which David feels she’s too good for,” the insider said.

Evans later confirmed she is homeschooling Maryssa in a tweet slighting fellow Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, who implied Evans was not smart enough to homeschool her children.

“While you’re over here podcasting away, tweeting pure bulls–about me, or posting #FakeNews… I’ll be over here homeschooling my stepdaughter and minding my business,” Evans wrote in a now-deleted message.

Evans’ decision to homeschool Maryssa was met with a quick backlash, which led to Evans standing her ground on Twitter, where she touted her qualifications to teach her stepdaughter.

“Myself of all people have went to Early College High School, graduated HS early after having Jace, went back to college and graduated medical school, finished Scuba certification, CPR class, Nitrox Scuba Class, uhmmmm…. so you were saying?!” she wrote to one commenter.

“You have NO IDEA why she was pull out of school. Don’t want to put anyone on blast either. And no one has to give me permission to do anything with Kaiser, [laughing out loud],” she wrote in another tweet.

The news of Evans’ decision to homeschool her stepdaughter came after a wild few weeks for the longtime MTV reality star. Back in April, she was involved a road rage incident, when she pulled a gun out with son Jace in the passenger seat. The entire scene aired in a July episode of Teen Mom 2.

During her post-season reunion interview with Dr. Drew Pinsky, Evans admitted she did not think about how traumatic the incident was for her son.

“I didn’t think about it at the time. All I thought about was that [the other driver] almost hurt my son. He almost knocked my son out,” Evans said. “And that’s what pissed me off.”

Evans also appeared apprehensive about staying on the show after Eason was fired for his homophobic rants on Twitter. In early August, Evans later confirmed she is “locked in a contract” with MTV, so the most controversial Teen Mom 2 star is not going anywhere for a long time.

Photo credit: Instagram/Jenelle Evans