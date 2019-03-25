‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans Decides If Son Jace Should Meet Father Andrew Lewis in New Clip

Teen Mom 2′s Jenelle Evans doesn’t think the time is right for her oldest son Jace to meet father Andrew Lewis just yet.

In a preview clip of Monday’s all-new episode, Jenelle meets up with mom Barbara Evans after the latter took a trip to New York City to meet with Lewis for the first time since 9-year-old Jace was just a baby. While Lewis insisted to Jenelle that he had changed and was ready to meet his boy, the reality personality wasn’t convinced that he had shaken his substance abuse problems, especially due to his erratic behavior surrounding the trip.

“It’s so weird to me that it scares me to even bring him down there.” After Barbara recaps her NYC trip to @PBandJenelley_1, she’s still having trouble trusting Andrew to meet Jace. #TeenMom2 is brand new tomorrow night at 9/8c on @MTV. pic.twitter.com/pJAWjhXeTh — #TeenMom2 (@TeenMom) March 24, 2019

Understandably, Jenelle wasn’t happy to hear that Lewis had blown her mom off in New York, telling her once she had arrived that he was actually visiting with his family in Florida, where his dad was dying of cancer. His mom did speak with Barb and promise to send their address in order to receive photos of Jace, but then didn’t follow up, which left everyone feeling uneasy.

“You know, I would feel fine with Jace visiting his family in Florida,” Jenelle said, “but the thing is, they don’t talk to him now, they don’t ask for photos, and now that you’ve talked to his mom — so it’s so weird to me that it scares me to even bring him down there.”

She continued, “What if we hype him up the whole time, and then they don’t even answer the door?”

“Andrew’s father is dying of cancer, so I know she’s very overwhelmed,” Barbara responded. “So I give her the benefit of the doubt. I really don’t want to bother her while her husband’s dying.”

“Well you can bother Andrew,” Jenelle pressed her, to which she replied, “We still agree we don’t want Jace to see Andrew anyways.”

“I mean he didn’t even show up in New York,” Jenelle piled on, “and he calls you at the last minute saying, ‘Oh, I’m in Florida, surprise, surprise!’ So much irresponsibilities that he has shown. It’s not right for Jace to meet him right now.”

As the mother-daughter duo found themselves in agreement after years of fighting over Barbara having custody of Jace, the elder Evans was happy to find a silver lining in the stressful situation.

“I’m so happy that our relationship is so on track,” Barb noted. “We’re even better than we’ve ever been.”

“I just wanted everyone to get along,” Jenelle responded. “Since I’m older now, instead of you sitting here badgering me about what I’m doing—where I’m at—you just kind of let me go. And then when you did, I learned from my mistakes.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

