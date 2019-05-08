‘Teen Mom 2’ Couple Jenelle Evans and David Eason to Reportedly Star on ‘Marriage Boot Camp’

Jenelle Evans and David Eason‘s days on reality TV aren’t over yet. TMZ reports that the controversial MTV couple will appear on Marriage Boot Camp, a We TV series that has seen plenty of reality stars hash out their marital issues.

The news comes less than a day after MTV confirmed that Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2 after Eason shot and killed their family dog. Eason was fired by the network more than a year ago for a homophobic rant on social media.

Sources told TMZ that producers at Marriage Boot Camp have long been vying for the couple to appear on the show, but MTV always blocked the deal. Both Evans and Eason have reportedly agreed.

What’s more is that Evans has reportedly already scheduled meetings in New York City with producers of other TV shows. It’s unclear if networks are looking for a package deal of both Evans and Eason, or if they’re interested in just Evans on her own.

Amid a Teen Mom 2 season that’s filled with noticeably less Evans-related content than usual, MTV confirmed on Tuesday that it had no plans to film with Evans following her last taping for the show in April. TMZ reports that while Eason’s admitted killing of their French bulldog was the last straw for MTV, the network was also running into filming issues with other Teen Mom stars as a result. The news outlet reports that two restaurants in Florida refused to allow Briana DeJesus to film because the owners didn’t want to be affiliated with the dog killing, and that there were similar problems in other states as well.

A source previously told Entertainment Tonight that Evans and Eason were “considering marriage counseling” after Evans’ firing and Eason’s week in the headlines. Evans had previously told Us Weekly that she was considering divorce after Eason shot their dog in the woods behind their North Carolina home.

“At this time, we are dealing with this rough situation. I want to focus on what’s best for me and my kids,” she said at the time. “[Divorce is] in thoughts, but nothing is finalized. … I’m too hurt and upset at the fact he did that. It’s taking time to get over this whole situation, and it’s making me feel he’s very cruel and doesn’t have a heart on many ends.”

The ET source said that Evans was “trying to do what’s best for her and her kids.” In addition to her and Eason’s 2-year-old daughter Ensley, she’s also mom to son Kaiser with ex Nathan Griffith and son Jace with ex Andrew Lewis.

Evans’ firing came as an unpleasant surprise, as she was reportedly in the midst of discussions with production about her future with the network.