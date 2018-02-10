Jenelle Evans Dragged for Saying Husband’s ‘Baby Mama’ Is Going to Jail

Jenelle Evans is facing backlash after commenting about her husband’s current custody battle.

The Teen Mom 2 star claimed in a social media comment that her husband David Eason’s former partner is facing jail time for violating their custody agreement.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We have a court date Feb. 20 for David’s son’s custody, and his baby mama is probably going to jail for violating his custody order,” she wrote along with a smiley face emoji.

According to InTouch, Evans’ fans were quick to point out the fact that she’s said in the past that she regained custody of her son Jace, which didn’t happen.

Radar Online previously released documents revealing that Eason and Olivia Leedham are fighting over their son, Kaden. “Plaintiff [Olivia] has communicated to Defendant [David] that she has unilaterally decided to cease any contact or communication between Defendant and the minor child,” the documents read.

“Plaintiff has refused to allow the weekend and holiday visitation specified in the court order.”

According to David, his ex is trying to keep his child from seeing him. “Plaintiff does not support the importance of Defendant’s continuing presence in the minor child’s life and is not willing to create a positive environment for the minor child’s development by ensuring defendant’s continuing relationship with the minor child,” the docs continued.

They also state: Needham “does not recognize the importance of allowing the minor child to freely love both parents and does not encourage the minor child to respect and love Defendant.”

Evans saying Needham could face jail time sounds plausible since the former couple is fighting in the court system, but fans were quick to tell Evans she was not taking the delicate situation the right way.

“I don’t have children but shouldn’t you NOT be happy that your (step)child’s mother is going to jail? You know for the child’s sake and boring things like that…” one redditor commented. Another added, “Smiley face?!? Wtf Jenelle. She sure doesn’t have that kid’s best interest in mind. Kids need both parents. It’s called attachments.”

Evans recently captured attention after her and Teen Mom 2 co-star Chelsea Houska started a feud when Evans called Houska “boring as f—.”

The reality star married Eason in 2017. She has three children, 8-year-old Jace, 3-year-old Kaiser and 1-year-old Ensley.