Jenelle Evans Claims She’s ‘Waiting’ to Hear From MTV About a Possible ‘Teen Mom 2’ Return

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans claims she is still waiting for word from MTV about a possible return to the reality show that made her a star. During a question and answers session with her fans on Instagram Friday afternoon, Evans said she has several “opportunities” coming her way, but will not take them until after she hears from MTV. Evans was fired from the series after her husband, David Eason, allegedly shot and killed their family dog Nugget.

“Will you ever go back to school or the work force now that you’re no longer on MTV,” one fan asked Evans on Instagram.

“I’ve always had other jobs besides MTV, so I’ve always been working,” Evans replied. “I also have a lot of open opportunities but waiting on answers from my old job.”

When asked what she meant by “waiting on my old job,” Evans simply replied, “MTV.”

Evans went on to say her sudden firing was “unfair,” especially considering that Amber Portwood has yet to be fired from Teen Mom OG. Portwood was arrested for domestic violence after allegedly threatening her boyfriend while he held their 1-year-old son in July.

“Why were you asked to leave the show and Amber is still on??? She should BE GONE,” one fan asked.

“No one asked me anything. They told me what was happening,” Evans replied. “I didn’t have a choice. But yes, I agree unfair comparing our stories.”

Another fan asked Evans if she was “still under contract,” adding, “Sounds like at least you’re getting paid.” However, Evans fired back, “I’m not being paid anything.”

Back in May, MTV announced it would not film Evans for the new season of Teen Mom 2 after Eason shot and killed their dog. The couple also temporarily lost custody of their children, but previous custody agreements were reinstated in July.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” MTV said in a statement in May. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

Evans’ mother Barbara recently told Radar Online she believes her daughter should be allowed back on the show.

“Why should Jenelle and I lose our money, and why is MTV supporting Amber when Jenelle and I have done nothing wrong?” Barbara told the site. “We were on [the show] for 10 years too, and they stopped filming with us.”

“Why is this fair? Why were we let go, and she wasn’t?” Barbara continued, referring to Portwood still being employed by MTV. “Amber has machetes, and MTV supports her and isn’t taking her off the show.”

Evans was replaced by Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Jade Cline on the ongoing season. New episodes air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.