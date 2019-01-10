‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Claims She Can’t ‘Really Trust’ Kailyn Lowry

Jenelle Evans isn’t backing down in her feud with Teen Mom 2 co-star Kailyn Lowry.

After Lowry shared on Twitter earlier this month that she wouldn’t film the MTV reality show’s reunion special if Evans and her husband David Eason, fired from the show last year after going on a homophobic rant, would also be in attendance.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I will not be attending any type of reunion on the same day or weekend as Jenelle & David,” Lowry wrote on Twitter in response to an article claiming MTV crew members were also refusing to film with Eason due to concerns with safety.

After Lowry made her position clear, Evans told Us Weekly, “Why did she have to reply to that publicly and talk about us again? I don’t like the person she is…You can never really trust her.”

But the Coffee Convos podcast host doesn’t seem to be too bothered by the rejection, as well as that she faced when Evans lit a gift of her Pothead hair products on fire last month, sharing a video of the explosive reaction on social media.

“I knew this was going to happen. I called it. I told the producers this was going to happen and I said I don’t care what she does with the products. I’m going to send her a PR box of Pothead anyway,” Lowry told co-host Lindsey Chrisley. “I didn’t know she was going to post a video of her lighting them on fire. I just knew David would either use them as target practice or Jenelle would have lit them on fire.”

The Pride Over Pity author even decided to thank her MTV co-star for helping get the word out about her new line.

“I want to say thank you because I did almost sell out of my products that day with sales. So thank you so much Jenelle,” Lowry quipped. “I do appreciate you and if you want more just let me know or you can go to potheadhair.com.”

Later, she revealed to Us Weekly that despite Evans’ not-so-surprising rejection of her gift, it appeared to be the final note in their former friendship.

“Me and Jenelle were really close. I don’t think that it will ever get back to that but I don’t really think about her on a day-to-day basis,” Lowry said. “I’m not really worried about becoming friends with her again.”

Teen Mom 2 Season 8 premieres Monday, Jan. 14 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Facebook/Teen Mom 2