‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Calls the Police on Her Mom



Jenelle Evans’ relationship with her mom Barbara is deteriorating even more during this season Teen Mom 2.

After their explosive reunion fight during last week’s episode of the MTV show, Jenelle revealed Monday that she was working with her 8-year-old son Jace’s therapist, who wanted to focus on the little boy’s relationship with his mom and her husband David Eason.

But this healthy progression didn’t last long. Jenelle soon called 911 on her mom after she claimed Jace called her freaking out and saying that Barb, who has custody of him, was hitting him.

“Dude, you’re so mad because he wants to live with me so bad,” Jenelle said of her mom.

The little boy admitted to police that his claim of abuse was a lie, but Jenelle told her husband that the whole incident made her realize how much her son wants to see more of her in his life.

“This is getting me really scared for Jace’s sake,” Jenelle said. “I just don’t want Jace to grow up like I did where it was constant yelling and screaming.”

It was even to the point where she was considering further legal action against her mom.

“I think I’m gonna take my mom back to court,” she told Eason. “I think it’s time.”

Barbara, meanwhile, was angry about the situation because it spurred Jenelle into hating her even more.

“Everything was going smooth at home…and then he came home and had another meltdown,” she told a friend, revealing that Jace has an “anger problem” that caused him to punch a hole in the wall before being sent to his room, where he made the call to his mom.

“Instead of working together, she’s tearing him in half,” she said, “and it’s a shame. That’s all Jace wants, is us to get along. It’s never gonna happen.”

She continued: “We’re extremely worried about his future. Over my dead body, I’ll make sure like hell that I will try my best to get him to grow up properly.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV