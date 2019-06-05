‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans Argues With Mom Barbara After Heated Custody Hearing

Jenelle Evans and mom Barbara are clearly not on good terms as the former Teen Mom 2 star fights to regain custody of her children in the wake of husband David Eason killing their family’s dog.

As the mother-daughter duo left a North Carolina courthouse with Jenelle’s 2-year-old daughter Ensley Tuesday, tensions were high as Barbara attempted to tell her daughter to return the toddler to her temporary custody.

In a video captured by TMZ, Jenelle snipes at her mom while hugging Ensley in the courthouse parking lot.

“Oh, I’m right here outside the courthouse — I’m giving my daughter a hug,” the reality personality tells her mom. “If you have a problem with it, then go get an officer, because obviously she is not scared. I’m hugging her. I’m giving her a hello.”

Upon being approached by a paparazzi, Jenelle said of getting to see Ensley amid the tense custody battle, “I’m happy I got this moment. [Barbara] blocked my number.”

While Babs accused her of playing up the moment “totally for the cameras,” Jenelle accused her brother of sharing photos of her daughter nude online, adding that child protective services have not been returning her calls or visits to the office.

CPS got involved with Evans and Eason in April after the latter admitted to shooting and killing the family’s French Bulldog for allegedly nipping at Ensley’s face.

After testifying in court, a judge removed Evans’ children, 9-year-old Jace, 4-year-old Kaiser and Ensley, 2, from her care, as well as Eason’s 12-year-old daughter Maryssa. While Jace and Ensley are being cared for by Barbara, Kaiser is staying with dad Nathan Griffith’s mother, and Maryssa is being cared for by her mother’s side of the family.

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, the former Teen Mom 2 couple is now only pursuing regaining custody of Kaiser and Ensley.

“Jenelle and David had a supervised visit at the visitation center with all four kids today,” The Ashley’s source said last week. “Jace and Ensley were there, as was Kaiser. Maryssa came but refused to see David so he left.”

“He said he’s done with Maryssa, and that she can stay with her grandmother for good,” the source added.

