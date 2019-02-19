‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans ‘Done’ With MTV After David Eason Drama

Jenelle Evans’ drama with Teen Mom 2 producers continues, with the reality personality threatening to quit filming altogether after husband David Eason was fired last year for homophobic remarks.

In Monday’s all-new episode of the MTV reality show, producers opted to speak with Jenelle’s mom, Barbara Evans, after Jenelle continued to refuse to be on camera following a series of angry texts she sent to producers during last week’s episode.

Barbara told producer Kristen that while Jenelle still wanted to be on the show, David was putting a “damper” on things when he wasn’t included in the filming and making the mother-of-three’s life stressful.

“She told me she’s going to continue to film,” Barbara said. “I don’t talk to her about David. I’m just trying to keep the peace between us. I think she knows this is her job, and he’s not working. They have to have some kind of income coming in.”

Eventually, with some prodding, Jenelle agreed to film again but not without slamming MTV for what she saw as their role in her marital disquiet.

“I don’t need MTV. I need myself, because I’m the only one that’s important here. This show is not important. Me myself, as a person, everyone likes me. They don’t like the Jenelle they see on TV who’s always mad, always angry, always yelling around her kids,” she told mom Barbara. “They don’t see the real me. I finally have someone that supports me, and I can’t bring them? You guys shut me out from everything? Fine, you’re against me. Don’t talk to me. Stay the f— away from me, because I’m done.”

Much of the drama with Jenelle began after news of her 911 call accusing her husband of abuse was made public.

“My husband, he assaulted me! He pinned me down on the ground in the yard,” she can be heard crying in the October call. “I think I heard my f—ing collarbone crack. I can’t move my arm.”

Later telling mom the incident was a “drunken misunderstanding,” she refused to film for several days, prompting Barbara to break down to the production team over what she really thought was going on, saying she thought Eason was “hurting her” and “keeping her like a prisoner.”

Currently, the couple appears to be going through new problems in their relationship, after they both changed their relationship status to “single” on Facebook, posting cryptic messages about what seems to be a break up or major fight.

“They are fighting,” an insider told Us Weekly Sunday. “He hasn’t been home.”

“What else is new? David and Jenelle are always fighting, he won’t come home for days at a time,” they added. “I would be surprised if they weren’t fighting. Now that would be shocking.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV