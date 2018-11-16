‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Javi Marroquin to Fight in Charity Boxing Match

While former Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham wants nothing to do with celebrity boxing matches, another Teen Mom franchise star is preparing to get into the ring. Teen Mom 2‘s Javi Marroquin has signed on to fight a mysterious opponent in February for a good cause.

Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband told Radar Online Wednesday that he has teamed up with boxing promoter Damon Feldman to organize a celebrity boxing match for Feb. 16, 2019. An opponent has not been found yet, and Radar Online did not report on the location for the fight.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We are going to look for a military charity,” Marroquin, who served in the Air Force, told the site.

Marroquin told Radar he has never boxed before, so he is “nervous.” However, he recently did some boxing training to “get in shape.”

The reality star said Feldman reached out to him about the fight.

“Dameon reached out to see if I wanted to be a part of it and while I like his anti-bullying message, we decided to as a charity for the military,” Marroquin explained. “I’m going to find a trainer over the weekend and get in shape.”

“I’m not really that scared,” Marroquin added. “At the end of the day, we are going to raise money for charity.”

Despite his lack of boxing experience, Marroquin is confident he can knock his opponent out.

“I’m a pretty decent-sized guy. I plan to chisel this up in time for the fight,” he said. “I hope people get their money’s worth.”

Feldman, a boxing promoter known for arranging fights with celebrities, has already been burned once by a Teen Mom star. He put together the ill-fated Atlantic City match between Abraham and Flavor of Love alum Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander. Abraham pulled out of the event just days before it was supposed to happen, accusing the promoters of being “criminals” and bullying her, despite the anti-bullying cause.

Feldman and the other promoters behind the fight sent a cease and desist letter to Abraham after she complained about them in a TMZ interview.

“The public now knows the truth. All parties associated, including the women now fighting are frauds. Samantha Goldberg, Damon Feldman, Michael Makowski and Boom Cups all need to cease and desist using my face and name for press and publicity,” Abraham said in a statement after she received their letter. “They’re criminals.”

In another interview, Abraham called Feldman and his colleagues “criminal fraud promoters.”

As for Marroquin, the boxing match comes at a great time for him. On Thursday, Marroquin and girlfriend Lauren Comeau welcomed a son. He also has a 5-year-old son, Lincoln, with Lowry.