‘Teen Mom 2′ Star Javi Marroquin Denies Ex Briana DeJesus’ Cheating Accusations After Birth of Son

Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau aren’t letting Briana DeJesus’ accusations that Marroquin cheated on her with Comeau tarnish their first days with their infant son.

After the Teen Mom 2 couple welcomed their first child together, son Eli Joseph, last week, Marroquin’s ex claimed that the due date proves that he was cheating on her with Comeau prior to their official split in February 2018. But in a new interview with Radar, the couple is clapping back at DeJesus, even offering up an exact conception date!

“I’ll tell you the day I conceived! March 10. We know the timeline… We know when we conceived,” Comeau said, pointing out that she delivered three weeks early due to medical complications with her pregnancy. “We haven’t seen each other in February. There was no possible way of cheating.”

Comeau also addressed DeJesus personally.

“It’s frustrating. You have been a mom twice now. You’ve had crappy pregnancies. You have been dealing with issues. You haven’t had the support during your pregnancies. Why would you wish that on a first-time mom? You have no issues with me. We’ve never had any issues. You say you’re completely moved on. Just out of respect for me as a first time mom, let me enjoy this moment. Don’t take it away from me,” Comeau said.

She continued, “That’s where the biggest frustration is. It’s just stupid and frustrating because we know the truth. We don’t like to talk on it because it brings more out.”

Marroquin and DeJesus definitely didn’t have the smoothest relationship during their brief time together, officially announcing they were dating in October 2017 and splitting in January 2018 before reconciling briefly in February when Marroquin took a trip down to Miami, Florida to care for DeJesus following her plastic surgery. Comeau explained to the outlet that she knew about all the drama with the MTV star.

“I know what was going on in January, February, March. I was well aware of everything that was happening in Miami with all this,” she said. “They think I was in the dark on all of this, that’s what’s frustrating. We discussed it, he’s been open with me, we relived it many times, I know the dates.”

The new mom admitted that while she watched a season of Teen Mom 2 “years ago,” she didn’t watch the most recent season, which detailed all the drama.

“Probably better than way,” Marroquin said, with Comeau adding, “Definitely better that way.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Javi Marroquin