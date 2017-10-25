‘Teen Mom 2’: Did Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus Just Make Their Relationship Official?

Javi Marroquin again proved he’s one of the more candid Teen Mom 2 cast members, possibly clarifying rumors he’s dating Briana DeJesus with an Instagram hashtag.

I have a 6 pack from laughing so hard these last couple of days #IMY #SCORPION #BAE #CHICKENFINGERS&BBQ #GAPING #BOUJEE #YOUCHANGEDINLA #PLAYTHATCARDIIIIB A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Oct 23, 2017 at 4:26pm PDT

“I have a 6 pack from laughing so hard these last couple of days #IMY #SCORPION #BAE #CHICKENFINGERS&BBQ #GAPING #BOUJEE #YOUCHANGEDINLA #PLAYTHATCARDIIIIB,” Kailyn Lowry‘s ex captioned the photo of him laughing with DeJesus during the Teen Mom 2 reunion taping.

DeJesus posted a similar picture on her Instagram the day prior with a more cryptic caption, “Daddy Javi p2.”

Fans honed in on Marroquin’s #bae and #imy, which stands for “I miss you,” as confirmation the two are together.

“I hope y’all have a beautiful relationship y’all both deserve it,” one fan wrote.

“Briana is gorgeous javi and she has a good soul,” another added. “Y’all make the perfect couple.”

Others were less sure.

“Hmm hard to decide the truth here,” one person commented. “Bri seems to catch real feels kinda fast.”

“They were all filming stuff for MTV so I am not going to jump to the conclusion that they are dating,” another joined in. “If that makes me ignorant then ok.”

The two have both spoken separately about their relationship in the past, denying it was anything more than a close friendship.

“We’re actually friends, just friends,” DeJesus told E! News in September. “If something was to happen down the line…but right now I’m just focused on my girls.”

Marroquin has been a little more candid about his connection with DeJesus during a recent interview with Radar Online.

“We’re not dating,” he said. “We talked about that and we said there is no rush. Long distance is already hard enough as it is. If we want to keep this friendship and get closer and get to know each other, there is no rush.”