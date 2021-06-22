'Teen Mom 2': Jade Cline Poses for Photo With Mom Christy Amid Surgery Drama

✖

Over the past few episodes of Teen Mom 2, Jade Cline has found herself in an incredibly difficult situation following her Brazilian butt lift (BBL) plastic surgery procedure. After her surgery was complete, Cline was sent home to recover. Her mother, Christy, and her stepfather, Corey, were tasked with going out to get her pain medication. However, they were gone for hours, leaving Cline to share just how much she was struggling following the procedure (her on-again, off-again boyfriend Sean even called 911 so that Cline could receive treatment since Christy and Corey were nowhere to be found). The whole situation prompted many to criticize Christy for not being there for her daughter. But, Cline recently put on a united front with her mother on social media.

Christy and Corey were gone for around three hours while they were out trying to retrieve Cline's medication (the medical staff said that she would need to take the medication an hour after leaving the hospital). Some fans speculated that Christy had stolen the medication due to her history of substance abuse. In response to this news, the Teen Mom 2 star posted a photo of herself with Christy in which the two can be seen posing for a selfie. Not only did Cline post a photo with her mother, but she also released a statement in which she defended her amid the speculation.

There have been a lot of rumors and speculation about my Mom, my medicine, & her taking it from me on this week’s episode of #TeenMom2. Here is my official statement so that you all know the TRUTH. Thank you, as always, for your 🙏, ❤️, and support: https://t.co/MeuITvOeo3 pic.twitter.com/aSf8dgNOYU — Jade Cline (@jade_desere) June 11, 2021

"The recovery definitely didn’t [go] as planned but sometimes that’s how life is," Cline wrote. "It’s on and done with. We’ve all moved on. Y’all want me to hate my mom over this s— which is crazy. You ppl love misery lol at the end of the day that’s my mom and I love her." She continued, "You can be mad at ppl and still love them. Of course I was mad about the situation but I wasn’t with her, never thought she completely lied about how long it took to find the meds, just think it wasn’t organized and should have been handled differently. We live [and] learn."

Cline further spoke out about the situation on her Instagram Story. A fan commented that they believed that Christy filled the prescription and "kept them for herself." But, Cline hit back at that allegation, as she wrote, "Uhm no lol. My mom wouldn’t take my pills and use them. Also she’s never used pain pills nor been addicted to them." Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.