Farrah Abraham Says Firing David Eason ‘Responsible’ Choice by MTV

Farrah Abraham is saying “good riddance” after MTV’s Teen Mom 2 cut ties with David Eason following his social media rants about the LGBT community.

“I hope David takes this as a learning experience to understand what the LGBT community is trying to improve. I hope he agrees, as if he has friends who should hopefully educate him, as some people die hearing those words and certain connotations, and it is very hurtful to the LGBT community,” Abraham, 26, told Us Weekly. “I hope being a father, he does not teach that to his children. For Jenelle, I hope she helps her husband become a better person, and that whatever they choose to decide for their livelihoods and working with MTV is there right choice. These certain words are not allowed in an work environment and I’m happy to see MTV make a responsible employer choice.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

As previously reported, MTV announced on Tuesday that Eason would no longer be a part of Teen Mom 2.

“David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV,” the network said in a statement Tuesday. “With six weeks left of production on ‘Teen Mom 2,’ effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him.”

Fans had been calling for Eason’s termination since he posted a photo of Evans holding a gun shortly after 17 people were killed in a school shooting, but he only made the situation worse, responding with an anti-LGBT rant.

After a user commented on the couple’s “unnecessary weaponry around their house,” soon after the Florida school shooting — which many deemed insensitive — Eason responded on Twitter.

“And just what makes you think you have the right to tell me how to be a parent. Because you think you know me? LMAO why don’t you go tell the homo and transgender parents to start teaching their kids better morals? Oh I forgot that’s supposed to be normal,” he wrote.

He followed up with a number of other statements against the LGBT community before both he and Evans deleted their entire Twitter accounts.

Teen Mom 2 cast members Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer soon came out against Eason’s statements, with Lowry saying she was “disturbed” by his rant. Radar even reported that the cast members were planning on boycotting further filming of the show if he was not fired.

Evans’ future with the show is unknown at this point, as she was not explicitly mentioned in MTV’s statement.

She did defend her husband to TMZ earlier in the day, however.

Evans told TMZ that her husband doesn’t hate LGBT people, but failed to explain why he said the things he said.