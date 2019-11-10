‘Teen Mom 2’ Fans Weigh in on Jenelle Evans Spending Time With Ex Nathan Griffith Amid David Eason Divorce

Nathan Griffin, the ex-boyfriend of former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans and the father of her 5-year-old son Kaiser, is reportedly happy that she has filed for divorce from David Eason, and has even spent time with Evans. Griffith was allegedly concerned for his son’s safety when he spent time under the same roof as Eason, which was one reason why he tried to get primary custody. Fans spoke out after a photo of Evans and Griffith together surfaced.

Sources close to Griffith told TMZ Thursday he is “relieved” Evans finally left Eason after two years of marriage. He is “happy if Jenelle’s happy.” He is “all for it” if it means Kaiser does not spend another minute under the same roof as Eason.

The sources said Griffith was “constantly worried” about Kaiser during Evans’ relationship with Eason due to Eason’s controversial past. However, he believes Evans is a “good mom” and hopes co-parenting with her will be easier now that Eason is no longer involved.

On Saturday, TMZ published a photo showing Evans at a Tennessee bowling alley with Kaiser and Griffith. Evans also took Ensley, her 2-year-old daughter with Eason, to the bowling alley. A source told TMZ the former couple did a “routine kid drop-off.” Evans was in “very good spirits” and took a photo with a bowling alley employee.

On Oct. 31, Evans revealed to her fans she was filing for divorce from Eason, six months after Eason shot and killed their dog Nugget. The couple tried to stay together, but reports suggested the split was a “long time coming.”

“The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids,” Evans wrote in a statement she shared on Instgram. “Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together. But you’ll hear from us soon.”

Following the dog-shooting incident, Evans and Eason temporarily lost custody of their children. MTV also fired Evans and did not film her for the most recent season of Teen Mom 2.

Earlier this week, Evans filed for temporary restraining order, in which she listed 11 alleged incidents of physical and verbal abuse from Eason and claiming the threats have only “escalated.”

“Because of his recent threats, his history of violence, his erratic behavior and his large stockpile of weapons, I am scared for my life and my children’s well-being,” Evans wrote.

One of the alleged incidents involved Kaiser. On Feb. 17, 2019, Eason allegedly locked the child in their running vehicle.

“While Kaiser was trying to unlock it, David continuously locked it again with my spare key, scaring both me and Kaiser,” Evans claimed.

“Given his actions and knowing his temperament, I believe he was implying that he would kill himself if I do not come back to him,” Evans wrote. “For all of these reasons, I’m afraid that David will harm me or my children, and that he will continue to threaten me using text messages, phone calls or on the internet.”

Evans was granted the temporary restraining order, which bars Eason from having any contact with Evans and her children. He was ordered to refrain from posting on social media about Evans and also requested he pay her attorney’s fees.

Photo credit: Getty Images