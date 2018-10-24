‘Teen Mom 2’ Fans Urge Jenelle Evans to Leave David Eason Following Alleged Assault

Teen Mom 2 fans have tried to convince Jenelle Evans to leave her husband, David Eason, after he allegedly assaulted the reality TV star.

On Oct. 13, North Carolina authorities responded to a 911 call to her home, with officials confirming there was a reported “assault.” Evans was reportedly told there was legal action she could take, but no arrests were made and Evans did not file a police report. The 26-year-old was hospitalized and later deleted her Twitter account.

Don’t like Jenelle either but I don’t want her to be abused. It’s a shame David has been conditioning her think this is what a good marriage is – the isolating her, it’s us against the world, always defend your husband and never leave. It’s sad honestly. — Kraliçe (@Kralice_R1) October 19, 2018

On Oct. 19, TMZ published audio of the 911 call, in which Evans can be heard claiming her husband assaulted her. She told the operator Eason “got violent” after drinking.

“My husband, he assaulted me. He pinned me down on the ground in the yard,” Evans said through tears. “I think I heard my f—ing collarbone crack. I can’t move my arm.”

Evans also said there were four children in the house – likely her sons Jace, 9, and Kaiser, 4, daughter Ensley, 1, and an unidentified child – at the time. By the time Evans called, Eason “left with his friend,” she told the operator. She continuously complained about her collarbone hurting “so bad.”

I think it’s about time that @MTV @TeenMom steps in to HELP Jenelle Evans and her kids. Yes she’s not ‘all there’ but at this point it’s no longer entertainment.. her life is in danger. Domestic violence is no joke. #teenmom #mtv #tmz — Tahawnii (@tahawnii) October 21, 2018

In an interview with E! News, Evans called the incident a “drunk and dramatic misunderstanding” and claimed, “Everything is great… We are totally fine.”

“Just taking time off social media… time to focus on ourselves and our family,” she continued.

Although Evans has taken time off social media, Eason has not. On Saturday, he shared a photo of himself with Evans and Ensly, adding, “We have never been happier, thanks for asking.”

He also shared other photos from a Friday outing with Ensley. “Ensley is getting so big and independent. She just loves walking and seeing new things,” he wrote.

Eason has been accused of child abuse in the past, including from Evans’ mother Barbara Evans. Eason’s mother, Mary Jo Eason, defended her son in an August Hollywood Gossip interview.

“I don’t like to comment on all of this because someone will be there to tell me they know more than I do about my own son!” Mary Jo told the site. “My son does not beat Jenelle or boss her around! He doesn’t beat the children!”

You know what? I’m not a fan of Jenelle Evans Eason in the slightest but I pray that she gets out of that hostile environment with her young children as soon as possible. She doesn’t deserve the abuse from her foul, disgusting, vile husband. — spookenny (@sonnyrafi) October 20, 2018

With the latest alleged incident and the past allegations in mind, fans renewed their calls for Evans to leave Eason.

“For once, ONCE in your life, [Evans], do the right thing,” one fan wrote. “As predicted, you minimize David’s assault on you-he WILL hit you again, Jenelle. It’s never just once. This wasn’t the 1st time, I bet-it won’t be the last. Be an example to your kids-leave your abuser.”

“Let’s all remember we have a common enemy. David Eason. We all want the kids to be safe,” another added. “And for Jenelle to leave his a–! I hate to see anyone upset with anyone over things being said. Let’s remember our mission! To get David Eason busted for his crimes.”



Teen Mom 2 will return on MTV next year.