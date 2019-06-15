‘Teen Mom 2’ Fans Are Livid After Jenelle Evans Refers to Mother as ‘Biggest Enemy’ Amid Custody Battle

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans called her mother Barbara her “biggest enemy” in a tweet Saturday as she continues to fight for custody of her children. Her followers were stunned by the tweet, with some suggesting her real enemy is husband David Eason.

Back on June 7, a Twitter user told Evans she is “one of the strongest of the Teen Moms,” adding, “Get your house in order, your thoughts straight and keep your biggest and strongest [ally] beside you…your mom…trust me…you got this.”

On Saturday, a week after the fan posted that message, Evans suddenly replied. “She’s my biggest enemy actually but thank you for support,” she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Evans’ followers thought the tweet was in poor taste, considering that Barbara now has custody of two of Evans’ children.

“Biggest enemy lol she’s raising your son cause you couldn’t…..” one user wrote.

“Your biggest enemy sleeps next to you at night,” another wrote, referring to Eason.

“Wow Jenelle!!!! I had hoped as you grew older you would have also grew up and grew wiser! Seems not,” another fan wrote. “Barbara has saved 2 of your kids from going into foster care! She’s stepped up for them when you didn’t! David is all kind of bad, I hope 1 day you will realise this!”

“Honey, if it wasn’t for your mom, your kids would be in foster care and raised by strangers.. how do you not see this!?? Be thankful she wants to take care of YOUR kids,” another wrote.

Evans and Eason have been fighting for custody of their kids since last month. In late April, Eason shot and killed their dog Nugget because it allegedly “snapped” at their daughter, Ensley, 2. MTV later fired Evans, confirming it was no longer following her with cameras.

After the shooting, Evans and Eason lost custody of Ensley and Kaiser, her 4-year-old son with ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith. Both Kaiser and Ensley are now living with Barbara. Before the incident, Evans’ son Jace was already living with Barbara.

Despite all the controversy surrounding her, Evans continues to use Instagram and Twitter. On June 5, she shared a selfie on Instagram, along with a look at an ornate cross necklace.

“It’s the little things in life. With everything that has been going on lately, I’ve come to realize a child’s love for their mother will never fade. No distance, not time, no person can change that special love,” Evans wrote at the time. “This necklace was given to me by my little bubba, Kaiser. He told me he wanted mommy to ‘match his.’ My children are the sweetest and the best.”

After a court date earlier this month, Evans told Us Weekly her relationship with her mother is “destroyed at this point.”

“This isn’t a way a mother should be treating her daughter,” Evans said at the time. “She fights so hard for my sister and my brother when they are the ones with major issues, not me.”