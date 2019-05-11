‘Teen Mom 2′ Fans Flood Jenelle Evans’ Cosmetic Business Account With David Eason Insults

Jenelle Evans isn’t off the hook after husband David Eason admitted to shooting and killing the former Teen Mom 2 star’s French bulldog, Nugget. Days after MTV announced that it was cutting ties with the reality star, her cosmetics company has been flooded with negative comments about her husband.

The Instagram account associated with JE Cosmetics hasn’t been active since April 16, but that hasn’t stopped angry commenters from airing out their grievances with the embattled former TV personalities on the page. The comments section beneath the most recent photo from the company, which reads “Brows before Bro’s!,” is full of comments calling the couple “Trash” and urging others not to “buy trash makeup from this evil dog killing supporter!”

💁🏻‍♀️ #werkkkkk A post shared by JE Cosmetics Inc. (@jecosmeticsinc) on Apr 16, 2019 at 6:08pm PDT

“Will this be an animal cruelty free line or nah?,” One Instagram commenter wrote.

“We still haven’t forgotten Nugget. You only took a day to move on from his death,” another wrote. “Disgusting.”

“[Boycott] this disgusting form of trash. #dogkiller,” a third commenter said under the Instagram post.

“I’m doing all I can to promote not using her line. Animal killer,” another wrote.

“DOGS BEFORE KILLERS,” another enraged commenter added.

Evans hasn’t addressed the backlash. She has been relatively quiet on social media, save a few Instagram posts. She’s posted two photos of her children, Ensley and Kaiser, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith, since revealing that Eason killed her beloved pet on May 1. Her personal page has also seen a barrage of hate. Beneath a photo of Evans and Ensley, commenters wrote things like, “This poor little girl doesnt have a chance with you two as parents.”

“I hope all your kids get taken away from you,” another wrote.

A few days after Eason confessed to killing her dog, Evans returned home to her husband. She made the reveal on Instagram, posting a photo of herself collecting eggs on her Instagram Story. Sources close to the mother-of-three confirmed to Us Weekly that she returned to the North Carolina farm she and Eason share.

Days earlier, Evans fled the home with 2-year-old Ensley and 4-year-old Kaiser. Amid her temporary exit from the home, Evans said she was considering divorce, but hadn’t made a decision. In the days since then, TMZ reported that Eason made the decision to seek anger management. Sources close to him said he was going in hopes of saving his marriage, and avoiding a temper flare up turning into something more. It’s unclear if that played into Evans’ decision to return home.