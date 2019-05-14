‘Teen Mom 2’ Fans Bombard David Eason’s ‘Dog Days’ Photo With Late Dog Nugget

Former Teen Mom 2 star David Eason is facing hundreds of fresh comments on an August Instagram post with his dog Nugget, which Eason killed two weeks ago.

In the only appearance Nugget made on Eason’s Instagram page, the small French bulldog is seen looking out the window of a car with Eason. “These dog days got us hanging out the window cooling off! Everyone meet Nugget the Frenchie,” Eason wrote in the caption on Aug. 15, 2018.

Although the post is months old, fans still gravitated towards the comments section to blast Eason for killing the dog. Several people posted the hashtag #JusticeForNugget.

“Your children will live miserable lives because of what you have done,” one person wrote.

“How dare you even pretend to love an animal,” another wrote.

“You just got her and already killed her. You should have [removed] her to a family without kids or kids that are older and know dogs don’t like to be hugged,” another person wrote.

“How can you call your self a father what are you teaching her?” one fan wrote. “Most of the time when dogs snap at children it due to lack of restrictions from the parent. You allowed it and then you punished the dog for doing what so dog’s do. Shame on you.”

Eason killed Nugget after it “snapped” at Ensley, his 2-year-old daughter with Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans. Eason took to Instagram to defend himself, admitting to killing the dog.

“I don’t give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I don’t put up with that s— at all,” he wrote in a now-deleted post. “‘m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.

He continued, “You can hate me all you want but this isn’t the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge weather or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

After the incident, MTV said it was no longer filming Evans for future Teen Mom 2 episodes. Eason was already fired by the network in February 2018 over homophobic tweets and was not allowed to appear on camera in the most recent season.

“We have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season,” the network said on May 7.

Earlier on Monday, reports surfaced that Evans’ two sons from previous relationships have been removed from her home by child protective services. Kaiser, her son with Nathan Griffith, was picked up by a family member Friday. Jace, her son with Andrew Lewis, was removed from Evans’ custody on Monday.

Photo credit: Instagram/David Eason