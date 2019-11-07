‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum David Eason Spends Time With Oldest Daughter Amid Jenelle Evans Split

David Eason is spending time with 11-year-old daughter Maryssa in the wake of his split from Jenelle Evans. Less than a week after the former Teen Mom 2 star announced on Oct. 31 that she had taken her children and left her husband in preparation for ending their marriage, Eason shared a smiley photo with his daughter from a previous relationship at the fair to his Instagram.

“It’s the fair!” he captioned the photo.

Evans announced last week she was leaving her husband of two years amid ongoing accusations against the former pipe welder of domestic abuse and after his admitted killing of the family’s pet dog led to her firing from Teen Mom 2.

“With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” Evans wrote on Instagram, adding of 2-year-old daughter Ensley, whom she shares with Eason, and her sons from previous relationships, 5-year-old Kaiser and 9-year-old Jace. “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

Tuesday, Eason wrote on Facebook that because Evans and Ensley “disappeared,” he would be filing a missing person’s report with police, which appears to have prompted the MTV star to file for a temporary restraining order against her ex, which a judge granted.

“Because of his recent threats, his history of violence, his erratic behavior and his large stockpile of weapons, I am scared for my life and my children’s well-being,” she wrote in court records obtained by E! News.

Evans also detailed an altercation on . Feb. 17, 2019, in which Eason allegedly told her, “You can die for all I care. You’re a piece of s—. Biggest piece of s— I’ve ever seen.”

The reality personality’s children were also involved in Eason’s threatening behavior, Evans alleged, including when he repeatedly locked Kaiser in the car.

“Given his actions,” she wrote in the documents. “And knowing his temperament, I believe he was implying that he would kill himself if I do not come back to him… For all of these reasons, I’m afraid that David will harm me or my children, and that he will continue to threaten me using text messages, phone calls or on the internet.”

