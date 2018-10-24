‘Teen Mom 2’ Star David Eason Slammed for Use of Homophobic Slur



Before Teen Mom 2 fired Jenelle Evans‘ husband David Eason for going on a homophobic Twitter rant, he was accused of using homophobic slurs by Evans’ ex Natha Griffith.

After rumors surfaced that Eason and Evans were on the rocks, Griffith sent the mother of his 3-year-old son Kaiser a lengthy text message wishing the two well.

But Evans didn’t take the text as an olive branch. “What the f— are you talking about, dude?” she told a friend upon reading the text. “You don’t know s— about Kaiser, you don’t ask about Kaiser, but you ask me if I’m broken up with David every time.”

“He tries to weasel his way back in,” her friend interjected.

Evans added she would be telling her husband about the text from Griffith, denying that the contact made him jealous, but saying that “it just infuriates him.”

Off-camera, Eason allegedly sent Griffith an abusive text, during which he used a homophobic slur.

“‘Never text my wife some bulls— like that again, f— boy,” Griffith read from his texts with Eason. “If you got a question you can ask me. Worry about your own f—ed up self.’”

Griffith then confronted Eason’s mother, who was sent to conduct Kaiser’s drop-off in the place of Evans or her son, asking her to tell her son to get his act together. But as she continued to refuse to engage with him, Griffith got angrier.

“Well, they need to get off the drugs,” he told her. “That’s what they need to do. … These drop-offs are getting so unprofessional. I’m up to here about it.”

It was then that his girlfriend Ashley tried to calm him down, saying, “This little boy is what matters most. That’s why I’ve always stood back in the background and stayed out of it. David needs to do the same, and you and Jenelle need to handle this.”

It’s then that Griffith raised the issue of Eason’s homophobic language.

“One thing I’m getting sick of is him throwing around the word f— like it’s cool,” he said. “There are people who are gay, and you should be totally accepting towards the idea. If it’s not affecting your life, so what.”

He then compared Eason using that word to someone using the n-word, adding, “You just don’t do it.”

Griffith continued: “They just need to start acting like adults, having professional and civilized conversations, instead of acting like immature high schoolers.”

Back at Evans’ house, Eason continued to act up when his mom told him what went down at the drop-off.

“Just like a female, always having to bring up drama,” he said, adding in a threat of violence. “If I see you, I’m going to break your f—ing face.”

Eason would be fired for his use of homophobic language by MTV in February.

“David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV,” the network said in a statement at the time. “With six weeks left of production on Teen Mom 2,effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

