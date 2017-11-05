Fans Had No Idea This ‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Member Has Another Kid

Teen Mom 2 fans were scratching their heads Sunday when an Instagram by cast member Jenelle Evans showed her husband David Eason with a child they’d never seen before.

“Wish came true. #DaddysBoy #WishingWell,” the 25-year-old captioned a photo of Eason hugging a little boy tightly.

Eason helps his new bride raise her three children, Kaiser, Jace and Ensley, but also has two children of his own with another woman. While 9-year-old daughter Maryssa appears regularly on the MTV show, son Kaden has been absent from on-camera life.

This is due to a custody dispute between Eason and his ex. While Eason was granted full custody of Maryssa in May, the two were reportedly still working out a custody agreement over their young son Kade, who is seen in the picture.

We’re not sure what the photo means for Eason’s custody of Kade, but fans were confused that there even was a custody dispute going on.

“Who is that kid?” one person commented.

“Didn’t know he had a son,” another chimed in.

“I totally missed that David had a son! But that’s awesome news!!” someone said.

Most of Eason’s custody issues have occurred off-screen reportedly due to the wishes of his ex, but it’s unlikely MTV producers won’t address the issue if another child is to suddenly appear on the show.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.