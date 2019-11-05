‘Teen Mom 2’: David Eason Says Jenelle Evans and Daughter Ensley ‘Disappeared,’ So He’s Filing a Missing Persons Report

Jenelle Evans’ split from husband David Eason is turning ugly as the former Teen Mom 2 star announced Tuesday that he had filed a missing person’s report with police after Evans “disappeared” with their 2-year-old daughter Ensley prior to announcing she had left him.

“So since Jenelle has disappeared and I have no contact with her or Ensley,” he wrote on Facebook Tuesday. “I have no option but to file a missing person’s report.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Columbus County Emergency Services confirmed to Radar Online that Eason had made a report, but that it had yet to be filed. Last week, Evans announced on Instagram that she had taken her three children and left Eason, having “filed papers” to end their marriage.

“With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” the former MTV personality wrote. “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

Evans’ split from Eason comes off of some serious controversy surrounding the pair after the former pipe welder admitted to shooting and killing the family’s pet French bulldog after he claims it nipped at Ensley’s face. Evans’ subsequent defense of his actions resulted in her being fired from Teen Mom 2, and the former couple temporarily lost custody of their children while Child Protective Services and police investigated the incident.

There’s a history of disturbing abuse allegations in Eason’s past as well, with Evans’ alleging in a 911 call last year in October that he had broken her collarbone in a drunken rage. After the audio of the call was released, Evans wrote off the incident as a misunderstanding, but left mom Barbara Evans seriously concerned for her safety, as Teen Mom 2 fans remember.

“I think he’s hurting her. I can see it. It’s a domestic violence thing, and he’s keeping her like a prisoner,” Barbara cried to producers in a February 2019 episode of the show. “She can’t even leave the house.”

Photo credit: Getty / Credit: C Flanigan