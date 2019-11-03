‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum David Eason Reveals Photo of His Daughters Amid Jenelle Evans Divorce

Former Teen Mom 2 couple David Eason and Jenelle Evans are no more. Evans announced she was seeking a divorce from Eason and had moved out of the home they shared earlier this week. The news was a shock to fans and raised a lot of questions about Evans’ future on the MTV series, what sparked the separation and where the couple goes from here regarding custody of their daughter.

Amid the questions, Eason has regained his own Instagram account and is posting shots showing his abilities as a father and the smile on his kids’ faces.

“We had so much fun last weekend! Maryssa wanted to get her ear cartilage pierced but I couldn’t find a place in town to do it under 14 years old,” Eason wrote on the post his the three children. “New pair of Van’s it is I guess.”

The post comes on the heels of news that Evans will be seeking full custody of 2-year-old daughter Ensley.

“Our sources say Jenelle doesn’t intend to keep Ensley away from David. We’re told she acknowledges he’s a good dad and loves his daughter, so she wants them to have contact,” a report from TMZ stated earlier in the week.

It is unknown if the photos shared by Eason will be playing a part in the looming court fight over custody, much like it is alleged Andrew Glennon did during his court fight with Teen Mom star Amber Portwood. But Eason also took another route and fired some warning shots at his estranged wife, pointing out some perceived hypocrisy in the reports about him and his behavior compared to Evans.

This includes digging up news about Evans’ road rage incident where the reality star was allegedly cut off by another driver, leading to her following them home while her son was in the vehicle in a car seat. Evans reportedly got out of her vehicle in the other person’s driveway and may have pulled out a handgun after the other person tapped her bumper in an attempt to escape.

Still, Eason has a long list of offenses against him to this point, including his self-admitted killing of Evans’ dog Nugget. This incident sparked Evans being fired from Teen Mom in the first place and escalated to the point where Evans and Eason had to fight for custody of their children in court.

Now it would seem they are preparing to face off against each other in another custody fight.