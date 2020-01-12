‘Teen Mom 2′ Alum David Eason Alleges Jenelle Evans’ Rumored New Beau Herb Wilkinson Is a ‘Severe Alcoholic’

Teen Mom 2 alum, David Eason might have re-opened his Instagram — yet again — but he isn’t shying away from stirring controversy with his latest comments after a fan tried to blast the former MTV star and ex of Jenelle Evans. In a post shared to his account on Jan. 4 of him visiting Washington, D.C., Eason replied to a fan after they attempted to slam him in comparison to Evans’ new rumored beau, Boston-area man, Herb Wilkinson and alleged he was a “severe alcoholic.”

“Bro, you got nothing on herby wilkinson,” the user, @speed_wagonn wrote on the snapshot of Eason posing in a “F— Socialism” t-shirt while in Washington. “Heard he is so much better. He is so much hotter too.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Eason chose not to ignore the comment amid the rumored reports of his ex moving on, and replied with an allegation of his own. “I heard he was a severe alcoholic who lives in a sober living home…” he replied.

Another fan, @bobbensgirl retorted the claims. “Nah, he’s out and been sober for 5 months now. But how long that’ll last, who knows.”

“You are wrong,” Eason replied.

According to The Sun, the 28-year-old mother-of-three has been seeing Wilkinson for quite some time now, a source close to the reality personality confirmed after video of the two on a date emerged on his Instagram.

“Smile babe,” Wilkinson told Evans in the video, which has since been deleted with the rest of his Instagram account after Teen Mom fans took to the comment section to weigh in on their relationship.

“She has been talking to someone,” the insider said, explaining that the trip up north from her Nashville home documented on Evans’ Instagram Story is a big step in their potential future together. “She’s visiting him because she is interested in him.”

While Evans has not commented on the romance, she has shared cryptic messages seemingly revealing how she is putting herself first above others.

“I used to wanna protect my name in situations, now I just wanna protect my peace,” the first quote read that Evans shared. “I let whoever think whatever.”

Photo credit: Getty Images