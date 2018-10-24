‘Teen Mom 2’: David Eason Claims Jenelle Evans Was Almost Abducted During Road Rage Incident

David Eason has allegedly claimed that his wife, Teen Mom 2 cast member Jenelle Evans, was almost abducted during a recent road rage incident.

On May 2, a Facebook comment thread surfaced where Eason, 29, told a Teen Mom 2 fan that the full account of Evans’ recent altercation, which involved Evans pulling a gun on another motorist, had not been revealed.

In fact, he says the man involved in the incident was trying to kidnap her.

“No, you saw the old man’s side of the story,” Eason wrote. “He tried to kidnap her.”

So according David, the guy was trying to kidnap Jenelle..lawd help us with these outrageous stories🤦🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/u30WzYgKfV — Another_One_Puta (@Lunchableskid) May 2, 2018

On April 26, Evans allegedly became enraged at fellow motorist and followed him to his home and “hit his truck, ran over his mailbox and pulled a gun on him.”

During the incident, Evans and the unnamed man began arguing and she allegedly pulled a gun on him.

The report claimed that “Suspect [Evans] hit two vehicles in the yard and then she pulled a 10-84/G,” which is the code for “suspect with a gun.”

To make matters worse, Evans had one of her sons in the car with her at the time. As Radar reports, she admitted to this as she gave her side of the story to officers.

“He was tailgating me the whole way, I had my son in the car because my son was at therapy,” she said. “He’s been tailgating me the whole time in traffic. Would not stop. Then he races in front of me and purposely slammed on the brakes at 70 something miles an hour.”

The incident has sent shockwaves through the Teen Mom 2 cast, with most bashing Evans’ actions.

One of the most vocal critics has been Jeremy Calvert, the ex-husband of main Teen Mom 2 personality Leah Messer. Calvert and Evans were recently embroiled in a Twitter war over Evans’ gun use.

“You are irrelevant in my life and others that are associated with me,” Calvert wrote. “So no need to put ur two sense into anything that has to deal with me or my life. You look silly no one cares bout ur opinion in anyway shape or form. Worry bout ur own life. Thank you!”

You are irrelevant in my life and others that are associated with me. So no need to put ur two sense into anything that has to deal with me or my life. You look silly no one cares bout ur opinion in anyway shape or form. Worry bout ur own life. Thank you!!! — Jeremy calvert (@jcalvert505) May 2, 2018

This remark was apparently directed at Evans, and she struck back and claimed he had not gone through proper procedures to get his own firearms.

However, Calvert quickly countered her allegation by saying he had in fact had several background checks done. In fact, MTV allegedly made him undergo background checks due to Evans and Eason’s recent gun controversies.

“Hey [Jeremy] , that’s funny you don’t want a background check for all your guns but in order for myself to even obtain my gun I had a full background check,” Evans wrote. “I’m legally allowed to have mine, but are you?”

Calvert responded, “Hahaha you dumb b—, yes I have a background check done when I purchase guns. MTV wanted me to have one done cause I own guns and because of you two dumb f—s. And guess what I have zero s— on my record. Unlike you! Go get a job instead of laying on ur back.”

Hey @jcalvert505 , that’s funny you don’t want a background check for all your guns but in order for myself to even obtain my gun I had a full background check. I’m legally allowed to have mine, but are you? — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) May 4, 2018

Hahaha you dumb bitch, yes I have a background check done when I purchase guns.. MTV wanted me to have one done cause I own guns and because of you two dumb fucks. And guess what I have zero shit on my record. Unlike you! GO get a job instead of laying on ur back…. — Jeremy calvert (@jcalvert505) May 4, 2018

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV. Monday night’s episode will be the season premiere.