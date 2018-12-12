Fired ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star David Eason Claims to ‘Get Along’ With Jenelle Evans’ Mom Barbara

Jenelle Evans’ husband David Eason says he and mother-in-law Barbara Evans have mended fences.

The Teen Mom 2 alum took to Instagram Tuesday for a question and answer session with fans, revealing to one who asked about the state of his relationship with Babs.

“Yes we get along!” the former reality personality replied, adding a smiley face emoji.

This is a total 180-degree change from the outlook on their relationship that Barbara gave at the Teen Mom 2 reunion special, which was filmed in August, during which she said she feared that he would kill her someday.

“I don’t feel Jenelle is OK,” she said of her feelings about her daughter’s safety amid claims of spousal abuse. “I’m just so so so worried.”

She continued of Eason’s passion for guns, “I’m going to be the first one shot cause I live closest. It scares me. He could come over and kill me any time.”

Jenelle has also seemingly made a radical change in her relationship with her mom, having spent years sparring with Babs on the MTV show and through the press.

In November, she shared a photo on Instagram of herself and her mother smiling after a joint yoga class.

“#MotherandDaughter yoga class today!” she wrote. “It went really well and now inspired to continue yoga, but my mom said she’s going to the Senior Citizens class instead.”

Jenelle and her husband have been going through rocky times together recently, with the Teen Mom 2 star calling 911 on Eason in October with claims he had broken her collarbone during a drunken assault.

“My husband, he assaulted me. He pinned me down on the ground in the yard,” Jenelle said through sobbing in the 911 audio. “I think I heard my f—ing collarbone crack. I can’t move my arm.”

Later, she denied she had been attacked by her husband in a YouTube video, calling the whole thing a “drunken misunderstanding.”

“I know everyone’s concerned about me,” Jenelle said. “You know, I’ve been in so many domestic violence situations in the past that I would not put up with it now. I don’t know why you guys think I would continue to stay in this relationship if I was being abused.”

“If you don’t believe me, I don’t know what to f—ing tell you,” she added.

Photo credit: Instagram/Jenelle Evans