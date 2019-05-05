‘Teen Mom 2’ Co-Star Chelsea Houska’s Father Randy Compares David Eason to Serial Killer in Series of Tweets

Chelsea Houska’s father Randy is making disturbing conclusions after Jenelle Evans’ husband David Eason killed her dog.

The Teen Mom 2 personality posted a series of tweets Friday condemning Eason for shooting and killing his wife’s French bulldog after claiming it bit the couple’s 2-year-old daughter Ensley.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“One of my grandkids bit another kid at daycare a few weeks ago. I’m damn glad it was not the Eason daycare or I would be down one grandchild now,” he first wrote, tagging MTV and Teen Mom, as first reported by Us Weekly.

“I grew up on a farm and, at times, I had to put animals down down for various reasons. Injury, disease, stuff like that. This was the livestock, not something I shared a house with, and it affected my entire life. I am not a big hunter because of it,” he added.

He later compared Eason to a serial killer.

“Didn’t Jeffrey Dahmer kill pets?” Randy tweeted, following it up with, “You aren’t ‘protecting your family’ when you shoot a 10 pound dog that your daughter was tormenting.”

After a fan responded to Randy’s Jeffrey Dahmer comparison asking why he was getting involved, the father said: “What is the age limit for being disgusted by another human being’s actions? I am on the show, I get an opinion.”

Eason previously admitted to killing the French bulldog in a social media post Wednesday.

“I don’t give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s— at all. ‘m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me,” he wrote.

“You can hate me all you want,” he continued. “But this isn’t the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge weather (sic) or not a (sic) animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

Since then the former reality star deleted his Instagram account.

The controversy has also cost the MTV show a major advertiser, as pet food company Greenies previously announced their intention to pull their ads from Teen Mom 2 after the cruel act.

“We have zero tolerance for animal cruelty and we can now confirm that as a result of this incident, our ads will no longer run during Teen Mom programming,” the company wrote.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.