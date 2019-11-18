‘Teen Mom 2′ Star Chelsea Houska Reveals Why She Initially Refused MTV Airing Her ’16 and Pregnant’ Episode

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska almost never became a reality TV star. In a new podcast interview, Houska said she almost asked MTV not to air the episode of 16 and Pregnant that introduced her to viewers. Houska revealed she had some second thoughts about letting MTV film her in the first place after seeing the response to an article about another girl on the show.

“I remember when I first started the show, someone had written an article about [me], the next girl who was going to be on 16 and Pregnant. I remember calling my dad crying,” Houska said on the Nov. 12 episode of Don’t Tell Mom, reports The Ashley. “I called MTV and I wanted them to not even play my episode because it scared me so badly to see [the negative comments]. I didn’t know. I wasn’t prepared for that part. It took some getting used to.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ultimately, the episode did air and Houska was later picked to be one of the stars on Teen Mom 2. She has been with the show ever since, and has learned how to brush off the negative online criticism.

“I read [comments online] for a little bit and when I see one negative one, I’m like, ‘Alright I’m done.’ Otherwise you get sucked in,” she said.

Houska said she is still “very sensitive,” since she really does care what people think of her. Thankfully, her life is much less chaotic than other Teen Mom stars, so most of the response she does see is positive.

“Luckily, our following is so supportive, and for the most part everyone is really sweet to us,” she explained. “We’re really lucky because I know some of the [‘Teen Mom’] girls get hit pretty hard by [haters]. It makes me feel really bad for them. But we all get it.”

Houska does occasionally see some mean comments about her husband, Cole DeBoer. That is something she will not handle.

“When people say something mean to Cole, I’m like, ‘No! You don’t be mean to Cole because he’s like an angel!’” Houska said. “He had to accept a lot. He had to accept me with a kid, me with a baby daddy who’s a little sketch and also the show.”

Houska and DeBoer have been married since October 2016 and are parents to Watson, 2, and Layne, 1. She is also mom to daughter Aubree, 10, whose father is Houska’s ex, Adam Lind.

Elsewhere in the podcast, the 28-year-old Houska said she sees no immediate reason to leave Teen Mom 2 right now.

“I feel like we would eventually get… I don’t feel it now… but I’ve been through ups and downs, where I’m like ‘Can I keep doing this? Is this healthy for my mental state?’ You go back and forth,” she explained.

“We’re in such a good place now, we enjoy it, but if it ever got to a place where it was not healthy for us, [we would be done],” she continued. “If [Aubree] was like ‘I truly don’t want to do this’ we’d tell them she’s done. Our family and our marriage is number one.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV