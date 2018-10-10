‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Layne’s Birth

Chelsea Houska is giving fans an up close and personal look at the day she welcomed baby Layne Ettie into the world.

The Teen Mom 2 star shared a photo from her Aug. 29 birthday on Instagram Tuesday, which she spent in the hospital in labor with her and husband Cole DeBoer’s youngest. The couple also shares 1-year-old son Waston and 9-year-old Aubree, whose biological dad is Houska’s ex Adam Lind.

In the photo, the couple is all smiles as Houska sits in a hospital wheelchair in a camouflage hoodie and yoga pants.

“I love this photo so much,” the MTV personality captioned the photo. “We had just rolled into the hospital at 7am to have our baby girl. We were both calm, SO excited and had smiles on our faces (even though I was already dilated to a 7) and she was in our arms 2 hours later!”

She added of her husband, “This man is my BEST friend and I’m so grateful that I get to have him as my partner in everything.”

Chelsea’s dad Randy Houska revealed more about that wonderful day during a September episode of his Losing Randy YouTube series.

“It’s been a pretty exciting last couple of weeks in the Houska/DeBoer family,” Randy said in the video. “All went well. I believe she called me at 6 a.m. and said, ‘Hey, gonna have a baby! And then they got to the hospital, and as per her usual, she delivered very quickly with no complications — everything went great.”

The other Houska-DeBoer kids have been nothing but loving to their new little sister, he added.

“Watson loves her, Aubree loves her, they’re both great with her,” he said. “Watson just stands there and rubs her little head and says, ‘Nice, nice,’ because I’m pretty sure everyone tells him, ‘Watson, be nice nice to the baby.’”

In addition to their new baby, the reality TV personalities celebrated two years of marriage this month.

“Two years ago on this day October 1st. I married the woman of my dreams, [Chelsea Houska],” DeBoer wrote on social media. “She is my other half, and my world. I couldn’t be more lucky, she has given me love and happiness and 3 beautiful perfect children! My heart is full! I love you my perfect wife! To forever and ever.”

Photo Credit: Instagram/Chelsea Houska