‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Shares First Family Photo Since Birth of Daughter Layne

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer are showing off their newly expanded brood in their first family photo since the Teen Mom 2 star gave birth to daughter Layne Ettie in August.

Dressed festively for fall, Houska, 27 and DeBoer, 30, look every bit the proud parents while picking apples with 9-year-old daughter Aubree, whom Houska shares with ex Adam Lind, son Watson, 1, and newborn Layne.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a second photo, DeBoer holds a thoughtful Watson, who is looking pensively at a bright red apple.

View this post on Instagram My loves 🧡💛❤️ A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Oct 6, 2018 at 4:26pm PDT

“My loves,” Houska captioned the photos, adding autumn-colored hearts.

The family photo inspired ooh-ing and aww-ing from the MTV star’s followers.

“Howwwww are you guys SO stylish and perfect!!! Insta royalty,” one user wrote.

Another added, “I am so happy for you. You deserve it and you have a beautiful family.”

But despite how peaceful and perfect the end shot ended up, Houska revealed in a subsequent Instagram that behind the scenes, wrangling three little ones is no easy task.

In an outtake from the photoshoot, Houska can be seen grabbing the back of her wandering son’s jacket as daughter Aubree makes a goofy face.

“When you want just ONE good photo with your kids…[face palm emoji][crying laughing emoji],” she captioned the photos, adding “‘Wait come back here!’” and “‘Smile Aubree!’” to let fans know what she was actually going through to get that shot.

In dad Randy Houska’s Losing Randy YouTube series, fans got a look at some of the first days in the newly-expanded family’s household.

“It’s been a pretty exciting last couple of weeks in the Houska/DeBoer family,” he said of the day Layne was born, Aug. 29, which was also Chelsea’s birthday. “All went well. I believe she called me at 6 a.m. and said, ‘Hey, gonna have a baby! And then they got to the hospital, and as per her usual, she delivered very quickly with no complications — everything went great. So she and Cole gave me permission to post some videos and some photos of this little baby.”

As for introducing the little girl to her new siblings, Randy said everything has been going fantastically.

“Watson loves her, Aubree loves her, they’re both great with her,” Randy told the cameras of big brother and sister’s adjustment. “Watson just stands there and rubs her little head and says, ‘Nice, nice,’ because I’m pretty sure everyone tells him, ‘Watson, be nice nice to the baby.’”

We can’t wait to see more of this Teen Mom 2 family next season.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo Credit: Instagram/Chelsea Houska