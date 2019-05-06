‘Teen Mom 2’: Chelsea Houska Reveals ‘Severe Anxiety Attacks’ After Giving Birth

Teen Mom 2‘s Chelsea Houska is opening up about the “severe anxiety attacks” she had after giving birth to baby number three in hopes of destigmatizing postpartum issues for other mothers.

The MTV star revealed she had been struggling following the August birth of daughter Layne in a new interview with E! News, explaining, “Around six months postpartum, I started experiencing some — I would say — pretty severe anxiety attacks and I think it was a mixture of postpartum and the robbery. I think it was a mixture of a lot of things.”

As fans recall, Houska’s home with husband Cole DeBoer and her three children was broken into while they were on vacation, and while no one was hurt in the break-in, Houska was pretty shaken, suggesting the family move in the immediate aftermath.

Houska added of showing her anxiety issues on the MTV show, “I think it’s really common and it’s not something a lot of women talk about. I thought it was important to bring it up on the show.”

The postpartum issues she faced with Layne differed from those with son Watson, 2, and daughter Aubree, 9, she added, “This seemed different from the others but I think it is something I experienced after the other two also. I think it’s helpful to share because sometimes when you’re in it, you can feel like maybe you’re the only one or the people don’t understand so I wanted other people to watch it and relate.”

After months of suffering, Houska said she is “definitely feeling better,” much of which had to do with the love and support of her husband.

“Oh my gosh, [Cole] is definitely patient and sweet and understanding so I’m very lucky and I hope others can have someone who supports them like he has for me,” she shared.

And while there’s always plenty of drama in the Teen Mom world, Houska teased that the Season 9 reunion filming even went off without a hitch.

“It was probably the best reunion maybe ever. It was good,” she said. “I think it was really great. Good conversation, not too much drama at all.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV