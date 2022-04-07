'Teen Mom 2': Chelsea Houska Reveals Promising Update Amid Legal Battle

✖

As former Teen Mom 2 stars Chelsea Houska, 30, and her husband Cole DeBoer, 33, film their new HGTV home renovation series, the MTV staples are looking to put a $3 million lawsuit behind them. The couple was sued by consulting company Envy and accused of withholding money made from social media promotions. Per The Sun, Envy says they entered into a contract with Houska and DeBoer in 2016 in exchange for a portion of the revenue made from deals. The lawsuit reveals Envy acted as a"consultant to negotiate appearance, endorsement, licensing, royalty and television agreements and related contracts" from 2015 through 2019, but that Houska and DeBoer "failed to pay any of the contractually required fees."

The couple were to pay Envy 35 percent of all fees or royalties for domestic deals and 40 percent for foreign deals. Envy claims Houska and DeBoer "breached their contracts by directing certain Brands to directly pay Houska, DeBoer, one of the other Shared Clients, and/or other persons or entities to avoid paying Envy Licensing Fees." The parents of four countersued in 2020, alleging Envy withheld over $150,000 from them. A mediation has been scheduled for April 22.

DeBoer and Houska are hopeful things will be settled. The media outlet abstained from a copy of a letter from Houska and DeBoer's legal team that states: "The parties remain optimistic that they will be able to resolve this dispute through mediation and will promptly report to the Court whether the mediation was successful."

In the meantime, the couple is currently filming their new HGBTV show, Farmhouse Fabulous. Set to debut in 2023, the series will follow the couple as they help families renovate their homes. They currently live in Vermillion, South Dakota and built their own dream farmhouse.

"Chelsea and Cole are spirited young entrepreneurs breaking ground in the home renovation business," Betsy Ayala, SVP, Programming & Production of HGTV said in an official statement. "We'll showcase their optimism and youthful creativity throughout the series, and we're sure their 8.6 million Instagram followers will love every minute of it!"