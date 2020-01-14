‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Reveals Adorable Photo With Her Kids for Paw Patrol Live Outing

Chelsea Houska and her two youngest kids couldn’t have looked cuter as the Teen Mom 2 family stepped out on the town for a performance of PAW Patrol Live! Monday. In a photo shared to Instagram, Houska posed with a smiley 2-year-old son Watson and 1-year-old daughter Layne, revealing in the caption that her efforts to convince 10-year-old daughter Aubree to come along were turned down immediately.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Jan 12, 2020 at 1:31pm PST

“Paw Patrol Live….we tried bribing Aubree to come with us, but that was a hard no,” she wrote, adding a laughing emoji.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Teen Mom 2 co-star Kailyn Lowry was clearly wishing she could have been there with her own family, commenting a line from the hit kids’ series, “I’ll be there on the double!”

Lowry and Houska have always been close since they first started on MTV, reassuring their followers in September that just because they spend less time together now doesn’t mean they’re no longer close.

“I think people look wayyy too much into it!” Houska wrote on Twitter. “I used to go out and be social during reunions and now I tend to stay in and keep to myself! I still love these ladies … I’ve just become a hermit [laughing out loud].”

Lowry chimed in, “Same, I think we are all so drained and I personally don’t like going to bars or anything. But we all still love each other!”

Houska has been open about struggling with anxiety in recent years, but told the Don’t Tell Mom podcast in November she has no immediate plans to leave MTV behind.

“I feel like we would eventually get… I don’t feel it now… but I’ve been through ups and downs, where I’m like ‘Can I keep doing this? Is this healthy for my mental state?’” Houska said. “You go back and forth.”

Photo credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images