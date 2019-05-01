‘Teen Mom 2’: Chelsea Houska Marks Daughter Turning 8 Months Old With New Photo

It’s hard to believe Chelsea Houska‘s daughter is already 8 months old, but the youngest Teen Mom 2 baby just hit a major milestone!

On Tuesday night, Houska shared a sweet photo of daughter Layne Ettie, dressed in a strawberry-print onesie and matching plaid bow, reaching up for the camera while laying next to a letter board stating her age.

“Guess who turned 8 months yesterday?!” Houska captioned the photo.

It was hard for everyone to believe Layne was so close to turning a year old, with fellow Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry commenting, “It’s been 8 months already?! She’s precious.”

Houska and husband Cole DeBoer welcomed Layne in August 2018, on the very same day Houska celebrated her 27th birthday. The two are already parents to 2-year-old Watson and 9-year-old daughter, Aubree Lind-DeBoer, from Houska’s former relationship with ex Adam Lind.

“Happy birthday to my sweet perfect wife Chelsea DeBoer who just gave our family this beautiful blessing!” the happy dad wrote on Instagram at the time. “Sharing the same amazing day I am so in love with our family! Our newest edition Baby Layne!!”

Since welcoming a third child into the house, the couple is already thinking of another baby.

“We definitely want more kids — at least one — but I think we’re going to wait probably a little farther than the last two babies,” the MTV personality told E! News shortly after Layne’s birth. “Maybe when she’s 2, we’ll start thinking about it. But there will be more.”

“I feel like [baby Layne] is like Cole. I think Aubree is like me and Watson and Layne are like Cole,” the mother-of-three continued to the outlet of their family’s new dynamic. “She’s very laid back. She’s easy, she’s smiley, she’s chill, very chill.”

Aubree has been the ultimate big sister as well! “Having Aubree’s help has been amazing,” the Teen Mom 2 star added. “She loves helping. She plays with her brother when I need her to. She can get his little boots on or something when we’re heading out the door so she’s been amazing.”

DeBoer, of course, has also been a godsend.

“I mean, Cole is just great all around,” Houska gushed. “I’m more of the laid-back parent and he’s definitely more paranoid and worried all the time, which is funny because it’s usually the mom but I mean, he’s so helpful. He changes diapers. He gets in there. He does it all.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/Chelsea Houska