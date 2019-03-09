‘Teen Mom 2’: Chelsea Houska’s Husband Cole DeBoer Reveals Stepdaughter Aubree Called Him ‘Dad’ for First Time

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska‘s husband Cole DeBoer said his heart was warmed when Houska’s daughter, Aubree, wrote him a sweet note calling him Dad.

“She wrote me a note, [writing], ‘to Dad,’” he told MTV producer Mandi in a sneak peek of Monday’s upcoming Teen Mom 2 episode.

“She did!,” Houska gushed. “She saved those fortune cookies and she wanted to show Cole so she wrote a note and she said, ‘I’m going to write a note saying: to Dad.’ Because she knew he’d like it.”

“She said, ‘For Dad, from Aubree,’” DeBoer said of his stepdaughter. “‘This fortune is for you. You will touch the hearts of many, and you will travel far and wide and touch many lives along the way.’”

“I thought it was great,” he added.

Despite the great strides they’re making with Aubree, 9, the couple said they are still on the fence about DeBoer’s possible adoption of her.

They discussed the absence of Aubree’s biological father, Adam Lind, in Aubree’s life.

“I said, ‘Are you going to tell your grandma that he didn’t come to lunch?’ ‘Yeah, that’s the first thing I’m going to say,’” Houska explained, referring to Lind’s habit of canceling plans to spend time with Aubree.

DeBoer said he would be happy to adopt Aubree, but doesn’t want to cause her more pain.

“A lot of people don’t understand,” Houska said. “My mom thinks we should pursue it right away, my dad doesn’t. [Aubree] doesn’t know everything we know [about Lind]. She doesn’t know everything so she wouldn’t understand really why we would do it.”

“She would resent us, which is why I don’t want to do it right now,” DeBoer said.

“It’s just nice to let her do her own thing at her own pace,” Houska added.

During last week’s episode, Houska revealed that she learned Lind had given up custody of his daughter Paislee, who he had in another relationship. Holding daughter Layne, DeBoer said he could not imagine ever giving up parental rights.

“That’s rock bottom. Look at this. Do you think anything would come between this? F—, like yeah right. How could you have this, watch them grow up and be like, ‘Oh, right. F— that.’”

In a recent interview with E! News, Houska praised DeBoer’s parenting skills, but pointed out that Aubree still has feelings for her father.

“He’s still her dad. She still has her own feelings about it so I kind of have to keep my feelings to myself and let her have her own little opinion,” Houska said. “I’m proud of her for being so mature but it’s not even something a kid should have to deal with but I think that we’ve always been so open with her and let her accept her feelings and try to explain things to her as best as we can.”

DeBoer and Houska married in October 2016, before welcoming son Watson in January 2017 and daughter Layne Ettie in August 2018.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.